Heartland United Way will hand out free masks

With a citywide mask ordinance taking effect today in Grand Island, Heartland United Way will hand out free face masks to community members at five Grand Island locations.

The Grand Island City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that requires people to wear masks when indoors at premises open to the public within city limits. People who do not wear masks risk a $25 fine plus court costs for a total of $74. Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance. The ordinance is in effect today through Feb. 23, 2021, unless extended by City Council.

There are three exemptions: children under 5; people are not required to wear masks while seated at a bar or restaurant when they are immediately having food or drink; people communicating with others who are deaf or hard of hearing, or have a disability or medical condition.

The face mask distribution will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Monday, masks will be handed out at La Mexicana Market, 385 N. Pine St.

— Tuesday, distribution will be at Tacos Los Hermanos, 602 W. Fourth St.

— Wednesday’s distribution will be at Millan’s Market, 124 W. Fourth St.