Heartland United Way's '25 Keys of Christmas,' chance to win a 2021 Jeep

Someone will get the keys to a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4x4 on Dec. 9, when Heartland United Way has its annual “25 Keys of Christmas” car giveaway at Tom Dinsdale Automotive.

A $260 donation to Heartland United Way is required to have a chance to win the Jeep.

Before then, Heartland United Way will draw 25 key winners, who will then each have a 1-in-25 chance to win the vehicle, which was donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale.

For 12 days, two key winners will be drawn each day. The first drawing was held Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to KRGI radio and KSNB television, key winners will be shared on Heartland United Way’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Key winner updates and information on the car giveaway may be found at HeartlandUnitedWay.org on the home page and under the “Campaign” tab.

Heartland United Way says donations will affect more than 20,000 people in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

To donate, go online to HeartlandUnitedWay.org or call 308-382-2675.

Campaign donations also are accepted by mail or by visiting the Heartland United Way office, which is located at 1441 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.

This year’s campaign is chaired by D.J. and Kathy Eihusen, “who are asking YOU to find a WAY to help people – people who need first opportunities and second chances,” according to a news release. “It’s that simple and that impactful to have your donation stay close to home giving help and hope to local children and families. When you make a gift to the Heartland United Way, your donation will make a big difference to multiple causes and organizations that you care about.”