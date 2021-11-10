Heartwarming reunion for Aurora man who survived a heart attack thanks to emergency personne.

When Rick Hock suffered a massive heart attack June 28 in Grand Island, doctors were pessimistic about his long-term chances.
Hock, 53, experienced an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.
Greater than 90% of such victims don’t survive. “And, in fact, most don’t make it to the hospital,” said Dr. Erich Fruehling, an interventional cardiologist.
But Hock is alive and doing just fine.
His recovery was celebrated Tuesday in a gathering at CHI Health St. Francis. The gathering was described as a recovery reunion.
Hock, who lives in Aurora, was accompanied by his wife, Chris, and some of their 11 grandchildren.
About 40 people attended the celebration, which was a tribute to teamwork and medical efficiency. A couple of people attributed his survival to God.
The heart attack easily could have taken Hock’s life. Another horrific outcome would have been brain damage.
Hock escaped both fates.
Fruehling said he’s made “a remarkable recovery.”
Hock was at Famous Footwear in Grand Island, shopping for the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Alicia.
“I have to tell you, when you first came in there was nobody optimistic about your potential recovery, to be honest,” Fruehling told Hock at the ceremony. “A lot of times, there isn’t room for a lot of optimism. But everybody did what they needed to do.”
Fruehling said Hock received terrific care from the moment first responders arrived at the store.
“The fact that you were shopping for your daughter’s wedding didn’t make us do what we did,” Fruehling told Hock. “But I think everybody can relate to that, and it kind of galvanized the effort, I would say.”
After Hock collapsed and someone dialed 911, the first person on the scene was Sgt. Brandon Wagner of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Wagner found Hock lying facedown on the floor.
He began chest compression and other lifesaving efforts, and the Grand Island Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter. Zach Moul and Harvey Langrehr, who are firefighters and paramedics, attended Tuesday’s ceremony.
Once in the St. Francis cardiac catheterization lab, the hospital’s cardiac team found a 100% blockage in Hock’s left anterior descending artery.
As a result of the blocked artery, he “had lethal heart rhythms” and had lost his blood pressure and his pulse, Fruehling said.
Medical personnel performed CPR and gave him the appropriate medications “to try to get his blood pressure back and his heart rhythm back,” Fruehling said.
Because of the blocked artery, the heart attack continued even after Hock arrived at the hospital.
Doctors concluded that “his only chance was probably to open that artery and support him through it,” Fruehling said.
After the artery was opened, a small motorized device was placed “right inside the main pumping chamber of the heart,” Fruehling said. That machine, known as an Impella device, takes over the pumping of the blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
His heart had been stunned and damaged by the blocked artery. The Impella device, inserted through the femoral artery in his leg, allowed him to maintain his blood pressure and make sure that all of his organs received blood flow, Fruehling said. “Because his heart by itself wasn’t able to do that.”
During that process, “we were giving him full ventilatory support” through a breathing machine, Fruehling said.
In the intensive care unit, Hock was put under hypothermia protocol. He was cooled with cooling blankets and ice. Personnel “literally cooled his body to refrigerator temperatures to preserve brain function,” Fruehling said.
After 24 hours, doctors were able to wean him off support systems. His heart recovered to the point “he was able to maintain his own blood pressure,” Fruehling said.
The device was removed after three days.
Hock doesn’t remember collapsing at the shoe store, or anything that happened during the next two weeks. He spent a total of three weeks in the hospital.
“Looking at the numbers and the percentages, I shouldn’t even be here,” Hock said.
He is back at work at Mars Pets Foods. He’s on limited duty, meaning he works eight-hour shifts instead of 11.
Since the heart attack, Hock hasn’t touched a cigarette, his wife said.
The wedding will take place with Hock in attendance. It’s set for March 19.
Dr. Doug Kosmicki, another interventional cardiologist, played a key role in Hock’s recovery. So did Drs. Jeff King and Jose Friesen, who are invasive cardiologists, and Dr. Nikhil Jagan, a critical care physician.