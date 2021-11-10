Heartwarming reunion for Aurora man who survived a heart attack thanks to emergency personnel.

Doctors concluded that “his only chance was probably to open that artery and support him through it,” Fruehling said.

After the artery was opened, a small motorized device was placed “right inside the main pumping chamber of the heart,” Fruehling said. That machine, known as an Impella device, takes over the pumping of the blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

His heart had been stunned and damaged by the blocked artery. The Impella device, inserted through the femoral artery in his leg, allowed him to maintain his blood pressure and make sure that all of his organs received blood flow, Fruehling said. “Because his heart by itself wasn’t able to do that.”

During that process, “we were giving him full ventilatory support” through a breathing machine, Fruehling said.

In the intensive care unit, Hock was put under hypothermia protocol. He was cooled with cooling blankets and ice. Personnel “literally cooled his body to refrigerator temperatures to preserve brain function,” Fruehling said.

After 24 hours, doctors were able to wean him off support systems. His heart recovered to the point “he was able to maintain his own blood pressure,” Fruehling said.

The device was removed after three days.