A Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member has resigned.
At its meeting Thursday night, Ward B member Heidi Schutz said she submitted her resignation and that it was her last meeting. She served on the board for 16 years, and said she is leaving to take a job in the Kansas City area.
“I have known for some time that this day would eventually come and it sneaked up on me a little sooner than I anticipated,” Schutz said. “While I am very excited to begin a new phase in my life, it also comes with great sadness and apprehension.”
Schutz said she is proud to have served on the board under “great leadership” that included 21 other Board of Education members and four superintendents and their staff members.
“I also am proud to see some 8,800 — give or take — graduates walk across the stage and virtually, including six of my own children and my three stepchildren,” she said.
Board member Terry Brown thanked Schutz for her service to “all children of the city” and wished her well in the next chapter of her life.
Board President Bonnie Hinkle said a number of things have changed since 2004 when Schutz began serving on the GIPS board. She said GIPS has evolved with 2,000 additional students, two bond issues, the construction of Career Pathways Institute and the implementation of the academies at Grand Island Senior High.
“Heidi has been very involved in a lot of different committees and special committees,” Hinkle said.
“She spent time on the state school board. She is definitely a servant leader and many more children’s lives are better because she served GIPS and we are very sorry to see her go, for sure.”
Board member Dan Brosz said in Schutz’s 16 years on the GIPS board, she had “so much history” of the district, which allowed her to be a better board member. He said he sent Schutz a private note in which he told her that she always had the courage to “address the elephant in the room.”
“She always asked questions that maybe the rest of us were afraid to ask, but questions that needed to be asked,” Brosz said.
Grand Island Senior High Principal Jeff Gilbertson echoed Brosz, saying he had similar experiences as principal at Starr Elementary when Schutz was the PTA president.
“I just want to thank her for that because she made me a better administrator,” he said.
During Thursday night’s meeting, Hinkle read remarks from John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards, who thanked her for her years of service to the GIPS and NASB boards.
“We thank her for her time, energy and dedication to students as a member of the GIPS Board of Education,” Spatz said. “We also thank her for her role in advocating for the students across Nebraska as a nine-year member of our board of directors, including four as an officer and a year as president in 2015.”
Board members Lisa Albers and Carlos Barcenas said they have been impressed with Schutz’s approach to all board affairs.
“I appreciate the way Heidi approached things ... in everything we did,” Barcenas said. “I always listened and looked at the way she looked at things.”
Albers said she appreciated Schutz’s attention to details and ability to manage “a lot of different facts.”
“She is able to really read between the lines and the lines themselves and really decipher what something says,” she said. “That is a skill I have to constantly work on and it just comes with such ease for Heidi.”
The board has 45 days to fill Schutz’s vacancy — which expires at the end of the year — and expects to advertise for the position and interview candidates. In November’s general election, incumbent Lisa Albers and newcomers Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield are vying for the two open Ward B seats on the GIPS board.
