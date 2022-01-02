 Skip to main content
Help the Independent find next Star of the State 2021
Help the Independent find next Star of the State 2021

Star of the State
courtesy, Lincoln Journal Star

There are shining stars living and working in our community and we need your help finding the ones who sparkle brightly through their efforts to make a difference.

Star of the State was created in 2020 to spotlight fellow Nebraskans who are working to make their communities better places to live and work.

The Grand Island Independent is collaborating with newspapers across the state to recognize and honor these champions of our way of life. Statewide, newspapers will encourage readers to nominate individuals who have done the remarkable.

Finalists will be selected from each region and one winner will be chosen as the Star of the State. The winner will receive a $2,021 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

The 2020 Star of the State honorees were Karen and Mandy Faripour, who founded 2 Strings for Lincoln, a group that organized more than 300 people to make and share 11,000 masks with seniors and health care workers across the state during the pandemic. The Faripours chose two organizations on the frontlines of the crisis - the Food Bank of Lincoln and the People’s City Mission – to receive their prize.

This year’s special campaign is possible because of the contributions of the statewide sponsor, Woodhouse Auto Family. We would also like to thank the local sponsor: Grand Island Public Schools.

Please join us in celebrating the efforts of outstanding Nebraskans. Nominations can be submitted at go.journalstar.com/starofthestate through Jan. 31.

