Helping cattle survive summer’s heat and humidity

By Robert Pore

Central Nebraska is going through a hot, dry spell which is expected to continue through June and into July.

Day-time temperatures have been averaging in the 90s. Hot and humid continues not only make it uncomfortable for humans, but for cattle, which Nebraska has a lot of.

With the onslaught of warm temperatures early in the season, Nebraska Extension said cattle have had little opportunity to become acclimated to summer conditions this year. Average daily temperatures in June, for Grand Island, according to the National Weather Service, have been averaging nearly 6 degrees above the 30-year average.

Extension experts said helping cattle cope is critical as the combination of hot temperatures, high humidity, and lack of air movement can cause severe cases of heat stress for cattle and can result in reduced intakes and gains, and in extreme cases, death.

According to Extension, cattle do not handle heat stress as well as humans. The range of temperature in which cattle do not use additional energy to maintain core body temperature is referred to as the thermoneutral zone.