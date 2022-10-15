Helping those with serious medical problems get back to normal

Bob Smith and Dylan Hieb are two of the success stories from CHI St. Francis' inpatient rehabilitation unit.

People who've suffered strokes, brain or spinal cord injuries and who have neurological conditions are among those who spend time in the unit, which is on the hospital's sixth floor. The staff also works with people who suffer from general debility, such as those recovering from COVID.

The people working to return to normal are patients in the hospital.

Depending on a patient's diagnosis, the rehabilitation might last from 10 days to three or four weeks, said physical therapist Nicole Morris.

The staff gets the people functioning so they're able to go some safely, and so that family members won't have to care for them.

On June 29 of this year, Hieb was in a terrible accident. Riding an electric scooter, he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 30, at the entrance to West Park Plaza.

Hieb broke both legs, his right arm and four ribs. The 28-year-old was taken by helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha, where he had three surgeries. A rod was placed into his right let.

He then spent four weeks at CHI St. Francis.

Both Hieb and Smith pushed to do as much therapy as they could, Morris said.

The quicker you heal, the quicker you get home, said Dylan Hieb's parents, Tina and Tim.

Dylan, who has autism, has an upbeat personality. “Dylan will light up a room,” Morris said. You can't have a bad day when he's around, she said.

Hieb was thrilled to finish his rehab and return to the family's Alda home on Aug. 19. “We’re just really grateful to St. Francis. They taught him how to walk again,” Tina Hieb said.

Smith, 76, lives in Grand Island.

In July, he suffered a stroke, a heart attack and blood clots within a one-week period in Texas, where his mother lived. After three days at a Dallas hospital, his daughter drove him to CHI St. Francis.

Smith speaks highly of the staff at the inpatient rehabilitation unit.

"I’m so happy that they have a facility of that magnitude that can help people in Grand Island, which is super, especially for us seniors,” he said.

The patients devote three hours a day to their rehabilitation. That time is usually broken up into three sessions.

People who’ve had a brain injury or a stroke usually undergo speech therapy. Some spend more time with physical or occupational therapy.

The work is tailored to what each patient needs.

The unit has daily physician oversight. “Dr. Shane Burr is our medical director,” Morris said.

The patients in the inpatient rehabilitation unit should be commended. They work hard every day to get better.

Morris also finds satisfaction in her work.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” she says.