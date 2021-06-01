Her spirit rides on: Cutting horse event honors late competitor

It could be said Shynia Randles was a cutting prodigy, mounting a cutting horse for the first time at age 5, recalls her mother Susie Randles. “She loved being a part of the cutting horse family. That was her world — any kind of horse event.”
More than sorting cattle, cutting competitions pit riders and their horses against others in timed, scored “cutting” of individual cattle from a herd.
Susie and Shynia’s father, Todd, have been active in the cutting industry for years. Todd is a trainer. During the years Shynia herself racked up prize after prize, accolade after accolade. Still, she thought of her fellow competitors just as much as — if not more than — herself, Susie said. “If there was a kid in the show pen and just had tough luck in the show pen she would always say, ‘Good job. There’s always next time.’”
Kirby Smith, president of the Cutting Horse Association of Nebraska, said he has fond memories of the kid cowgirl.
“She always smiled,” he said. “If she didn’t do well she was right there with her friends; if she did well she was very humble — as her parents are. They’re really special people.”
Win or lose, Shynia enjoyed competing, Susie said. “Any time she was showing, she loved it.”
Shynia was involved in groups like the National Cutting Horse Association, Kansas Cutting Horse Association, National Youth Cutting Horse Association, Beef Empire Cutting Horse Association and the Panhandle Cutting Horse Association.
By age 13, Shynia had regularly placed in — and even won — regional shows and was ranked 13th nationally. Breaking an arm at school before one show didn’t stop her, Susie remembered. “She didn’t think she was going to be able to ride, but with a broken arm she continued to ride.” Not only did she continue to ride, her mother said with pride in her voice, she placed.
Shynia’s years of competing were cut short on April 6, 2008.
The 13-year-old was driving an ATV through Syracuse Sand Dunes recreation park at Syracuse, Kan. As she crested a dune, she collided with a dune buggy going the opposite direction. With a blow to the chest, a promising future of cutting quickly ended, leaving her family and an extended family of sportsmen in mourning.
The family pressed on, Smith said. “That summer we all got together and decided to do something in honor of her memory.”
That was 2008.
Memorial Day Weekend 2021, hooves pounded and kicked up sand in the Five Points Arena for a cause: the 11th annual Shynia Randles “Cuttin’ with Shynia” event, associated with the National Cutting Horse Association and Platte Valley Cutters, which produces and promotes cutting horse events in Nebraska.
Susie said having an event like Cuttin’ with Shynia was a natural fit for honoring Shynia’s memory.
“We felt like we needed to keep her legacy going within the cutting horse industry,” Susie said.
The memorial competition raises scholarship money to help under-18 competitors headed for college.
This marks the first year Cuttin’ with Shynia has been hosted at Grand Island. In previous years it was held in Kearney, but the event outgrew the facilities, Smith said.
Since its inception more than a decade ago, Cuttin’ with Shynia has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarship money — $15,000, plus prize money and buckles, in 2021’s go-round, Smith said. Every year the full amount of scholarship money is awarded with the endeavor starting over at zero the following year.
Susie said the scholarship has helped numerous college-bound Cuttin’ with Shynia competitors.
“We had a girl talk to us not too long ago that started with the very first one we had,” Susie said. “She has now graduated from college and with Shynia’s scholarship money that was awarded to her she put herself through school.”
The extended cutting family has pitched in, Susie said.
“There’s no way we (the Randles) would have been able to keep going and to raise so much money,” she said. “We continue to grow every year.”
Susie said that’s not necessarily a surprise; the cutting horse industry is close-knit. “I wouldn’t say it any other way — they are family.”
The afternoon of the Cuttin’ with Shynia show’s last day on Monday, cowboy hats were lowered to chests and heads bowed. Even the horses lowered their heads, as if they, too, were saying a prayer of thanks and celebration of the young cowgirl who brought them together. It reminded competitors and spectators why the extended cutting family had come together — not that anyone had to be reminded.
Shynia’s passion — her spirit — rides on.
To learn more about Cuttin’ with Shynia, including how to donate to the scholarship fund, visit cuttinwithshynia.org
