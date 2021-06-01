Her spirit rides on: Cutting horse event honors late competitor

It could be said Shynia Randles was a cutting prodigy, mounting a cutting horse for the first time at age 5, recalls her mother Susie Randles. “She loved being a part of the cutting horse family. That was her world — any kind of horse event.”

More than sorting cattle, cutting competitions pit riders and their horses against others in timed, scored “cutting” of individual cattle from a herd.

Susie and Shynia’s father, Todd, have been active in the cutting industry for years. Todd is a trainer. During the years Shynia herself racked up prize after prize, accolade after accolade. Still, she thought of her fellow competitors just as much as — if not more than — herself, Susie said. “If there was a kid in the show pen and just had tough luck in the show pen she would always say, ‘Good job. There’s always next time.’”

Kirby Smith, president of the Cutting Horse Association of Nebraska, said he has fond memories of the kid cowgirl.

“She always smiled,” he said. “If she didn’t do well she was right there with her friends; if she did well she was very humble — as her parents are. They’re really special people.”

Win or lose, Shynia enjoyed competing, Susie said. “Any time she was showing, she loved it.”