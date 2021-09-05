Herd That! conference Sept. 15 in Lincoln

Herd That!, a conference hosted by Nebraska Women in Agriculture and the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Lincoln.
The conference will focus on the five areas of risk management specific to livestock. The highlight of this year’s inaugural event will be a live cattle handling demonstration with Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Colorado State University and Dean Fish, Ph.D., ranch manager, Santa Fe Ranch.
The one-day conference will bring a variety of speakers and topics for attendees to learn from. The workshops and keynote speakers will offer tools and information that they can take back to their operations to become more successful.
During the morning sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts as well as University of Nebraska Extension professionals. Topics will range from market outlooks, family communication, livestock insurance, veterinarian practices and more.
Grandin and Fish will finish off the conference with a live cattle handling demonstration focusing on low stress cattle handling and facility design.
Winterizing alfalfa stands this fall
Alfalfa is a great way to break up the typical corn-soybean rotation that we see in much of the area.
In order to keep this crop successful for years to come, it needs enough winterization time to store carbohydrates and prepare for the winter months. Alfalfa needs approximately six weeks of uninterrupted growth to properly winterize in the fall. While it might be tempting for producers to get in another cutting, especially if they will be low on forage this year, they really need to think about the calendar date this time of year and what their plans are going forward.
The winterization process usually begins about three weeks prior to the average first frost date. That can be tricky though as the first frost date could occur anywhere between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10 in this part of the state. Therefore, if you want another cutting of alfalfa this season, you either need to get it done before the winterization period or once the six-weeks are done.
Cutting the crop during the winterization period is highly dependent on how many times the crop has already been cut this year, how much environmental stress has occurred, and how much pest pressure the crop has experienced. Fields that are cut four or five times or experienced a significant amount of stress/damage during the growing season are more likely to be susceptible to winter injury if harvested during the winterization period compared to fields that did not experience a lot of stress or were only cut three times this year.
The age of the stand also plays a huge part into how successful it will overwinter. Older stands are more susceptible to injury compared to newer stands. It’s usually best to wait until after the six-week winterization period to take another cutting if it’s needed. If you plan to tear up the alfalfa next spring and plant a different crop, winterization wouldn’t be a priority at this point so cutting during the winterization time frame won’t be an issue for your operation.
However, if you intend to keep that field in production next year, proper winterization will be key to make sure you have good forage potential in the spring.
Husker Harvest Days starts Sept. 14
Extension staff members will be on hand to answer questions in the IANR building when Husker Harvest Days opens Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Grand Island Exhibits include a wide range of decision points, strategies and tools for livestock producers, farmers and farm families. Be sure to stop by and say ‘Hi!’ at the 2021 Husker Harvest Days!
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.