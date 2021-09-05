Herd That! conference Sept. 15 in Lincoln

Alfalfa is a great way to break up the typical corn-soybean rotation that we see in much of the area.

In order to keep this crop successful for years to come, it needs enough winterization time to store carbohydrates and prepare for the winter months. Alfalfa needs approximately six weeks of uninterrupted growth to properly winterize in the fall. While it might be tempting for producers to get in another cutting, especially if they will be low on forage this year, they really need to think about the calendar date this time of year and what their plans are going forward.

The winterization process usually begins about three weeks prior to the average first frost date. That can be tricky though as the first frost date could occur anywhere between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10 in this part of the state. Therefore, if you want another cutting of alfalfa this season, you either need to get it done before the winterization period or once the six-weeks are done.