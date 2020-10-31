Here’s the scoop: Free ice cream today at Dannebrog Delights

As it is every Halloween, today will be a big day at Dannebrog Delights.

From 3 to 10 p.m., owner Tim Hannibal is giving out scoops of ice cream. The first scoop is free. The second scoop is $2.

He expects about 300 people to show up for the free treats.

After today, Dannebrog Delights, 102 Roger Welsch Ave. E, won’t be open again until early March.

So Hannibal likes to make Oct. 31 fun.

“We always go out big on my last day,” he said.

This is the end of Hannibal’s third season at Dannebrog Delights.

“I stay open for Halloween — just for the kids,” he said.

This year, though, is somewhat different.

Hannibal fell off a roof on Sept. 23.

“We were scraping paint for one of my neighbors,” said Hannibal, who was left with a broken left arm and left leg.

He’s now in a wheelchair. “But I’m getting around,” he said.

Two weeks of medical care were followed by two weeks of rehabilitation. “So I wasn’t able to serve my community like I wanted to.”