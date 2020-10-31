Here’s the scoop: Free ice cream today at Dannebrog Delights

As it is every Halloween, today will be a big day at Dannebrog Delights.
From 3 to 10 p.m., owner Tim Hannibal is giving out scoops of ice cream. The first scoop is free. The second scoop is $2.
He expects about 300 people to show up for the free treats.
After today, Dannebrog Delights, 102 Roger Welsch Ave. E, won’t be open again until early March.
So Hannibal likes to make Oct. 31 fun.
“We always go out big on my last day,” he said.
This is the end of Hannibal’s third season at Dannebrog Delights.
“I stay open for Halloween — just for the kids,” he said.
This year, though, is somewhat different.
Hannibal fell off a roof on Sept. 23.
“We were scraping paint for one of my neighbors,” said Hannibal, who was left with a broken left arm and left leg.
He’s now in a wheelchair. “But I’m getting around,” he said.
Two weeks of medical care were followed by two weeks of rehabilitation. “So I wasn’t able to serve my community like I wanted to.”
Until today, the store hadn’t been open since the accident.
Hannibal, 59, won’t be able to handle his normal workload until February.
“That’s OK. I invite the new challenges,” he said. “I will persevere.”
Halloween isn’t just a good time for kids at Dannebrog Delights. “It’s fun for me,” he said.
The community-minded businessman usually hands out goodie bags to kids. Last year, he brought back eight dozen boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts from Omaha for his customers.
Today’s party is limited to ice cream because of Hannibal’s limitations.
He’s operated the business since May 1, 2018. This is the second winter in which he’s shut the place down.
“The first winter I stayed open and I sat in there by myself,” he said. “You gain wisdom real quick.”
Today, the ice cream will be available as long as supplies last. The limit is two scoops per customer. Patrons have a choice of about 20 flavors.
He also might have a few 3-gallon buckets available to sell. Most of those were reserved for customers in advance.
