Here, there and everywhere: Deputies scattered across Hall County

Capt. Troy Arends and Sgt. Bryan Simonson live in rural Grand Island.

All full-time sworn officers have the opportunity to take home patrol units, as long as they live in Hall County or within two miles of the county line.

Three full-time deputies who live in Central City don’t have a patrol unit because they live too far beyond the Hall County line.

Two deputies aren’t furnished with cars because they are part time. One of them, Joe Hansen, lives near St. Paul,

The other part-time deputy, Andy Allen, has a rural Phillips address. He lives just across the Hamilton County bridge. Both Hansen and Allen are retired State Patrol troopers.

“One of our deputies who live in Doniphan is one of our accident reconstructionists,” Castleberry said. If he’s needed to determine how an accident occurred, instead of coming into Grand Island to get a car, “he can just go right from his home.”

Having a patrol unit also has its advantages.

The department’s K-9 handler now lives in Grand Island. Before, when he was living out in the country, if a K-9 were needed, he could go immediately from his home as opposed to coming in and getting a car, Castleberry said.