Here's the scoop: Free ice cream Tuesday at Fonner Park

Heartland United Way will hand out free scoops of ice cream today in honor of the organization's 75th anniversary.

The ice cream will be given out from 2-4 p.m. at Scoops Ice Cream Parlor at Fonner Park. The parlor is on the east side of the cattle barn.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Roger Steele will issue a proclamation celebrating Heartland United Way's 75 years of service.

