 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heritage Day set for Saturday at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park
0 comments
top story

Heritage Day set for Saturday at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heritage Park

Suzanne Ratzlaff teaches local kids about the Mennonites’ trip in 1874, when they left Russia and made the long, arduous trip to America. The “From Russia To America” kids camp at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park is a popular event each summer and has been taking place for many years.

 News-Times/Saylor Newman

Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park Heritage Day is back.

Visitors to Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park will be able to take a step back in time Saturday at the park’s annual Heritage Day.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities for young and old alike. Meat rendering, outdoor oven bread baking, old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, rug weaving, sewing and quilting demonstrations, and butter making can all be enjoyed at Heritage Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no admission charge that day, with the entire park open for viewing. Wagon rides around the park will be available all day for visitors and live music from the pump organ can be enjoyed in the farmhouse. The Heartland fourth-grade class will be conducting country school from 9:30 to 11 a.m., complete with chalkboard lessons, vintage kids’ games and a flag ceremony.

Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese and ham sandwiches. Cracklings, homemade sausage, freshly cooked traditional waffles and cream sauce also may be purchased on Heritage Day.

Lois Preheim will be signing her book, “Trailing the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard,” in the Visitor’s Center from 9 to 11 a.m. For those interested in genealogy, the General Store will be open and visitors can view the Heritage Park’s entire collection of genealogies and gift shop items. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance using the GRANDMA Genealogy computer program.

Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park.

The Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park is located 1½ mile south of the Henderson I-80 Exit 342 on spur 93A. For more information, contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees worry about dangerous air quality in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts