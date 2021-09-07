Heritage Day set for Saturday at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park Heritage Day is back.

Visitors to Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park will be able to take a step back in time Saturday at the park’s annual Heritage Day.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities for young and old alike. Meat rendering, outdoor oven bread baking, old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, rug weaving, sewing and quilting demonstrations, and butter making can all be enjoyed at Heritage Day.

There is no admission charge that day, with the entire park open for viewing. Wagon rides around the park will be available all day for visitors and live music from the pump organ can be enjoyed in the farmhouse. The Heartland fourth-grade class will be conducting country school from 9:30 to 11 a.m., complete with chalkboard lessons, vintage kids’ games and a flag ceremony.

Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese and ham sandwiches. Cracklings, homemade sausage, freshly cooked traditional waffles and cream sauce also may be purchased on Heritage Day.