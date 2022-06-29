Heroic Hastings Police K-9 visits Grand Island

Hastings Police Department Officer Grady Gardner and his partner, K-9 Officer Kane, were guests of the Grand Island Noon Rotary Tuesday.

Kane, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois, joined HPD in March 2021, and has been crucial in efforts to combat drug activity in Hastings.

“He works every day. He’s gotten a lot of drugs off the street. He has brought the community together,” Gardner told The Independent. “He absolutely has made a difference, keeping officers safe, myself safe and keeping the community safe.”

A K9 officer also provides other services that keep the community protected, Gardner said.

“There’s drug problems all over the state, all over the country. We just decided to get a dog for the aspect of safety for officers, safety for the public, for drugs and for patrol,” he said. “I wouldn’t say there’s necessarily a problem in Hastings, but I think there’s enough drugs around the tri-city area that a dog is definitely beneficial.”

He added, “Kane has made a difference absolutely.”

Gardner explained at the weekly gathering at Tommy Gunz Bistro that he and Kane completed a 14-week training program together at Grand Island’s Law Enforcement Training Center.

This includes six weeks for drug detection and eight weeks for tracking and apprehension.

Kane is a certified dual-purpose police dog, said Gardner.

He is trained to alert and indicate to three drug odors: methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

“We have seized a lot of drugs. I’m not sure of the exact amount. Almost $20,000 worth of drug money,” he said. “And this is just in the city of Hastings.”

Kane is also a patrol dog, certified to apprehend people, and track for people and evidence.

“He tracks human odor,” he said. “It can be a bad guy who ran from the cops, a missing kid, missing elderly folk. He can also track for evidence if someone throws a gun, a knife, his nose can smell that.”

Kane smells for the odor of drugs, not their presence, noted Gardner.

The K9 officer is “really good at it,” too.

“Anytime there’s odor, he’s going to smell it,” he said. “He likes to pinpoint drugs, too. If there were drugs in here, you’d see Kane’s nose go up, he’d start breathing more intense, and would probably take me right to it.”

His trained behavior is to indicate there are drugs by sitting at the spot, said Gardner.

Every day, Kane does “vehicle sniffs.”

“Everyone has a constitutional right to tell law enforcement, you cannot search my vehicle,” he said. “If someone denies consent to search a vehicle, that’s when a K9 is utilized. I can run my dog around the car, and if my dog alerts me to the odor of drugs, that gives us probable cause to search a vehicle.”

When they encounter large amounts of money during an investigation, that money is hidden at the location, with neither knowing where it is, and if Kane goes to it and indicates it, then it is seized as drug money.

“Most money does have drug residue on it,” said Gardner. “A lot of the drugs are coming from the Mexican cartel and that’s where a lot of the money’s coming from, as well.”

Kane, like all trained dogs, is motived by a reward at the end, which is called a “drive,” and Kane’s drive is prey, meaning, “he wants to eat something,” said Gardner.

The K9 officer appeared in his bulletproof vest, which he always wears while on duty.

Gardner was chosen to be a K9 handler after serving on the HPD for only two and a half years, he explained.

“Our department decided to get a police service dog and six officers applied to be the handler, and I got lucky enough to be chosen,” he said. “Once I got picked, I went and helped with the process of picking out Kane, which was cool. We got to try out a bunch of dogs.”

Kane not only works with Gardner, but lives with him.

“The city owns this dog,” he said. “When he retires, there has to be a transaction of money. They will take one dollar from my paycheck, and he will become mine.”

