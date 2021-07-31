High on the Hog: Aurora rider loves his Harley

The son of Jerry and Doris Kraus, Charlie graduated in 1977 from Cedar Rapids High School.

He came to Aurora in 1995 to build what is now the Aurora Cooperative ethanol plant. Before Aurora, he lived in Omaha, Illinois and Arizona.

His father owned a Harley even before he met his mother. During the war, “he rode motorcycles in Italy,” his son said.

Jerry Kraus also liked airplanes and air shows.

Charlie Kraus bought his first motorcycle, a two-cylinder 650 Yamaha, in 1979 or 1980.

His first Harley was a 1977 FXE Super Glide. He traveled all over the U.S. on that bike, which he owned for 28 years.

“I rebuilt it three times,” Kraus said.

He has also owned two Harleys with twin-cam engines, one of which was a 1999 Dyna Wide Glide.

Kraus has long been a member of the Harley Owners Group, or HOG.

In late 2019, he was contacted by a HOG representative about being the subject of a story in the organization’s magazine, The Enthusiast.

Kraus was invited to attend a gathering in Kearney in May 2020, after which the riders would head to the Black Hills.