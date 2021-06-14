High Plains Regional Rendezvous starts Saturday

CAIRO — Step back in time by visiting the High Plains Regional Rendezvous encampment — an 1820 to 1840 re-enactment designed to provide a glimpse of life on the Nebraska prairies during the early frontier days.

The encampment will be set up Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, at the Red White and Blue Range, northwest of Cairo. It will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Signs will be posted at the roads leading to the site off Highway 2 or Highway 11.

Before Buffalo Bill Cody, there were men named Jim Bridger, Jedidiah Smith, Joe Meek, Kit Carson and John Colter. These early mountain men and explorers found the paths to the western boundaries of the early United States across the Rocky Mountains. Many would later become guides for the wagon trains as settlers moved westward. Experience what primitive camp life was like during the weekend public visitation hours.

There is no charge and parking is available.

To get more information and a map of the location, visit the website at hprr.org/about