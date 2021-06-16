High-profile ransomware attacks highlight growing need for cybersecurity professionals

Recent graduates, he said, can expect an annual income of $65,000 to $80,000 in Nebraska.

Hossain is part of a group focused on expanding the state’s tech workforce.

As a member of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, he works with employers and higher education partners to identify and close gaps in the labor market and build a sustainable talent pipeline in the state.

“Right now, there’s a weakness in that pipeline, and we’re trying to address that by forming partnerships with schools and developing collaborative learning,” Hossain said.

He and UNK College of Business and Technology Dean Tim Jares have been meeting with officials from K-12 schools to discuss new ways to promote STEM education and increase the number of high school graduates interested in cybersecurity and other computer science fields.

UNK already hosts a weeklong summer camp for middle school students who want to learn more about technology and cybersecurity, as well as CoderDojo events that allow youths to explore computer programming, website development, app and game design and other areas.

Another potential collaboration would use UNK’s facilities and faculty to connect with K-12 schools that don’t have designated STEM or computer science teachers.