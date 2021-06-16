High-profile ransomware attacks highlight growing need for cybersecurity professionals

Grand Island’s JBS USA beef processing plant is the city’s largest employer with more than 3,600 people employed there. The plant also holds a critical place in the gate-to-plate supply chain for Nebraska’s beef producers.
Last year, the plant was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused millions of dollars of losses to JBS and the beef supply chain, from the producer to the consumer.
Recently, JBS suffered a ransomware attack. Earlier this year, Colonial Pipeline Co. was shut down due to a ransomware attack. Many other businesses have been similarly targeted.
The attack cost JBS $11 million before it could resume normal operations.
“Food security is critical to Nebraska,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R.-Neb. “Hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities and creating chaos in the systems we depend on every day for basic resources. The danger from cyberattack is real, and we need more urgent cooperation between our public and private sectors, and more severe consequences for global cyberattackers.”
A disruption to Nebraska’s beef industry is costly in both jobs and economic impact. The value of Nebraska’s livestock industry is $11.9 billion, which accounts for nearly half of Nebraska agriculture receipts. About $3.5 billion in grain is consumed annually by Nebraska livestock, supporting Nebraska corn, soybeans and sorghum.
Jacques Bou Abdo, an assistant professor in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Cyber Systems, called the most recent cyberattack incidents “the tip of the iceberg,” saying that most cyberattacks aren’t reported publicly.
Bou Abdo said these attacks, where criminals take an organization’s data or computer system hostage, are a growing national security concern. As technology advances, so, too, does the risk to individuals, businesses, school systems, hospitals, infrastructure and governments.
“We are now waking up to how real this threat is,” he said.
Cyberattacks don’t just happen to big companies, but to anybody — any organization or government agency that has an internet connection. According to Security Magazine, there are more than 2,200 attacks each day, which breaks down to nearly one cyberattack every 39 seconds. Along with ransomware attacks, cybercrimes can involve phishing scams, website spoofing, malware and IOT (internet of things) hacking.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said it was “alarming to see another cyberattack against a crucial supply chain.”
“JBS has taken action to resolve this issue,” Fischer said. “However, the fact that nearly 20% of U.S. meat processing capacity can go offline due a single event could be a hit to Nebraska’s economy, the cattle market as whole, and consumers across America.”
UNK professor Liaquat Hossain, who chairs the Department of Cyber Systems, said to stay ahead of hackers and organized crime groups, businesses, organizations and government agencies of all sizes are looking to beef up their digital security and recruit highly trained professionals who can help protect their assets.
Hossain said that has led to a demand for cybersecurity talent.
“The demand is very, very high, and it’s going to continue to grow in a very exponential way because of what we’re seeing,” he said.
Currently, according to Hossain, there’s a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals both nationally and globally.
A 2020 survey by (ISC)², a nonprofit organization that specializes in cybersecurity training and certification, puts the number of unfilled positions at 359,000 in the U.S. and 3.1 million worldwide.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 31% growth rate for information security analysts from 2019 to 2029, far exceeding the national average for all occupations.
Because of the fierce competition for qualified candidates, Hossain said, these employees are among the highest-paid workers in the computer science field, earning a median salary of $103,590 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Recent graduates, he said, can expect an annual income of $65,000 to $80,000 in Nebraska.
Hossain is part of a group focused on expanding the state’s tech workforce.
As a member of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, he works with employers and higher education partners to identify and close gaps in the labor market and build a sustainable talent pipeline in the state.
“Right now, there’s a weakness in that pipeline, and we’re trying to address that by forming partnerships with schools and developing collaborative learning,” Hossain said.
He and UNK College of Business and Technology Dean Tim Jares have been meeting with officials from K-12 schools to discuss new ways to promote STEM education and increase the number of high school graduates interested in cybersecurity and other computer science fields.
UNK already hosts a weeklong summer camp for middle school students who want to learn more about technology and cybersecurity, as well as CoderDojo events that allow youths to explore computer programming, website development, app and game design and other areas.
Another potential collaboration would use UNK’s facilities and faculty to connect with K-12 schools that don’t have designated STEM or computer science teachers.
Responding to the growing need for graduates, UNK launched its bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity operations in fall 2018. Based on the Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, a designation from the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security, the program provides hands-on training that prepares students for a variety of cybersecurity positions, from national security, military and law enforcement to health care, finance and infrastructure.
The cybersecurity program and department of cyber systems are located in Discovery Hall, a state-of-the-art STEM building that opened in fall 2020. Faculty currently are designing a new interactive lab that exposes students to different cybersecurity scenarios.
Bou Abdo wants UNK students to become strategic thinkers who “see the bigger picture.”
“That’s the quality of people we are hoping to graduate, and that’s the quality of people companies are looking for,” he said.
In addition to growing the workforce, Hossain is interested in partnering with private businesses to develop cybersecurity training and certificate programs for current employees.
“This has to be a joint effort,” he said. “There have to be private-public partnerships and community-based partnerships to solve this issue.”