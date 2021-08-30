High school marching bands stomp at Nebraska State Fair

Marching bands from high schools across the state are bringing their talents and energies to the Nebraska State Fair throughout its 11-day schedule.
The Grand Island Senior High Islanders, which are 104 students strong, were proud to participate in Monday’s event, director John Jacobs said.
“This is where we need to be, here for the State Fair,” he said.
The Islanders marching band represent more than just Senior High, Jacobs said.
“Since the State Fair moved to Grand Island, and we represent the greater community of Grand Island, for our band to be here at the host city of the State Fair is really huge,” he said.
For the parade route through Fonner Park, the GISH band performed “Marching to Jazz,” written by Jacobs’ son, Bobby Jacobs.
“It shows how marching evolved from the marches of 1880 up through the jazz music of the 1920s,” he said.
It was the band’s first public performance of the school year, Jacobs noted.
“We are very proud of what these kids have accomplished so far this year,” he said, “and I think they’re ready to show off a little Grand Island pride today.”
Daily during the fair, bands march through the marketplace and food court area of the fairgrounds.
The Bishop Neumann Catholic Cavaliers from Wahoo were the first to perform Monday.
Director Bill Kellett called it a great honor.
“We’ve had parents and grandparents come out and watch us, and it’s always great to have a chance to come out to Grand Island and enjoy the fair,” Kellett said.
Aside from state competitions, the band does not get to travel the state much.
The different venue Monday provided a unique challenge for the school’s 32 marching band students, Kellett said.
“It’s different than what we do on the marching field, when we do our shows,” he said. “It’s good fundamental practice for marching skills and gives us a chance to get out and play.”
Marching band offers the best of two activities, Kellett explained.
“It combines both the artistic side of music and the physical side of sports,” he said. “It also is a great chance for people to come out and see the band perform, and really appreciate that.”
The Sandy Creek Cougars from Fairfield were excited and a little anxious to perform at the State Fair, director Devin Rethman said.
“It was nice to be out and back performing. After a year off I think the kids are just ready to go and play and be in front of an audience for the first time in a while,” Rethman said. “Ultimately, it was necessary that we get out and get in front of a crowd and show that we’re back.”
Sandy Creek’s marching band has 53 students this year, she said.
The students enjoyed being able to perform for visitors from all across the state.
“Last year, the hometown didn’t even get to see them very much,” Rethman said. “The fact that not only are people coming out to see them from Fairfield and Clay Center, but the rest of the state, I think it’s important that they know the crowds support them.”
She called Monday’s short march a good first event for students to get ready for this fall’s marching band competitions.
“I would highly recommend to any director that the State Fair be the first thing they do for marching band,” she said, “because it’s such a great prep run for everything that’s to come for the rest of the year.”