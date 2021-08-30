High school marching bands stomp at Nebraska State Fair

The Bishop Neumann Catholic Cavaliers from Wahoo were the first to perform Monday.

Director Bill Kellett called it a great honor.

“We’ve had parents and grandparents come out and watch us, and it’s always great to have a chance to come out to Grand Island and enjoy the fair,” Kellett said.

Aside from state competitions, the band does not get to travel the state much.

The different venue Monday provided a unique challenge for the school’s 32 marching band students, Kellett said.

“It’s different than what we do on the marching field, when we do our shows,” he said. “It’s good fundamental practice for marching skills and gives us a chance to get out and play.”

Marching band offers the best of two activities, Kellett explained.

“It combines both the artistic side of music and the physical side of sports,” he said. “It also is a great chance for people to come out and see the band perform, and really appreciate that.”

The Sandy Creek Cougars from Fairfield were excited and a little anxious to perform at the State Fair, director Devin Rethman said.