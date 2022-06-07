High school rodeo athletes head to Hastings for state finals

One of the top high school rodeo athletes competing this weekend at the state finals in Hastings is Reagan McIntyre of Grand Island,

A Northwest High School student, McIntyre is one of the contestants listed in a release calling attention to the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

The athletes will “compete for the title of Nebraska’s best,” said the news release.

The event features the top 30 contestants in each of 13 events, except for team roping, where it will be top 60. The high school students have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons.

The news release said McIntyre “has burst into the high school rodeo world in grand fashion.”

The 15-year-old cowgirl, who just finished her freshman year, is leading two events: breakaway roping and goat tying. She has a double-digit lead in the breakaway over the No. 2 cowgirl, Makayla Wray of Ord.

McIntyre excelled in junior high rodeo, finishing at the National Junior High Finals in sixth place in the world in the breakaway.

“That gave me the confidence going into high school,” she said in the news release. “I knew there was tons of tough competition (in high school) so I’d have to take a step up, coming into the high school ranks.”

McIntyre participates in volleyball, basketball and track and was on the honor roll. Her 4- by 800-meter relay team finished seventh in Class B at the state track meet this year.

The oldest of four children of Jeremy and Karen McIntyre, she admits the entire family is competitive when playing games, such as spoons. “It’s definitely pretty intense,” she laughed. “We have pretty much stopped playing because (the games) get so competitive.”

She has a plan for the state finals. “I’m just going to go into it how I go into every run. It’s just another weekend where you have to lay down solid runs and stay on the top of your game.”

She has also qualified for the state finals in pole bending, team roping and barrel racing.

Looking at other event leaders, Dane Pokorny of Stapleton is back to defend his 2021 steer wrestling title.

A 2022 graduate of Thedford High School, Pokorny leads the steer wrestling this year, a mere eight points ahead of his friend, Coy Johnston, also of Stapleton.

His rodeo year has been good, he said, “consistent. I’ve been picking up points every weekend.”

Not only does Pokorny excel in rodeo, but he was part of the Thedford High football team that was state runner-up in Class D-2. He started all four years in both football and basketball.

And this is the last state finals rodeo for Pokorny’s horse, Shorty. He will be retired after Pokorny rides him at state finals, and, if he qualifies, at the National High School Finals. After that, it’s out to pasture, to be “loved on,” Pokorny said.

Pokorny is the son of Brad and Paula Pokorny. He has also qualified for the finals in the team roping.

In the bareback riding, Tate Miller is confidently in first place.

The Springview cowboy has a six-point lead over the No. 2 man, Spencer Denaeyer of Seneca.

His strong rodeo season has been good, he said, after a weak showing at the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.

“I didn’t have the Nationals I’d have liked (last year), and my confidence was down, coming into my junior year,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of (high school) rodeos this year, helping get my points up and my confidence built back up. I had a good season, so it boosted my confidence.”

Miller, who will be a senior at Keya Paha County High School this fall, plays football and is a member of the FFA and National Honor Society. He is the son of Will and Jamie Miller.

In the boys cutting, Cooper Bass of Brewster sits atop the leaderboard.

A graduate of an online high school, Bass has had an exceptional year in cutting. “I’ve done very, very well,” he said. “My mare has been working great.”

He will also come into state finals in first place in the team roping, heading for Zach Bradley, and in a third event, the tie-down roping, in 14th place.

Because Bass has taken classes online, he’s had time for a job, working at three different sale barns, sometimes putting in 24-hour shifts. He also rides horses for others, putting 30 days of training on them. He is the son of Steve and Teresa Bass.

In second place in boys cutting is Bo Bushhousen of St. Libory.

Other leaders (as of press time) heading into the weekend’s finals include Hailey Witte of Crookston (barrel racing); Hunter Boydston of Grover, Colorado, (bull riding); Brooke Forre of Newman Grove (girls cutting); Raina Swanson of Genoa (pole bending); Monte Bailey of Lakeside (saddle bronc riding); Sid Miller of Merna (tie-down roping) Brady Renner of Ericson (heeler), and Tatum Olson of Bloomfield (reined cow horse).

The 13 events are bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.

The first go-round takes place at 11 a.m. and 6 p,m.. Friday. The second go-round is at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. After the two rounds, the top 10 contestants in each event will advance to the short round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The cutting will be held at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with the final round at 8 a.m. Sunday. The reined cow horse will be at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The top four in each event, after the state finals are over, qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, held this year in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.

The 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on Sunday.

For more information, visit AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402-462-3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit hsrodeo-nebraska.com.