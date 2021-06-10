High school rodeo cowboys work in the arena alongside their dad

Being a pickup man requires the ability to be a good horseman and read livestock, Lance said.

“You have to have livestock-savvy,” he said, “and be able to read animals. And you have to ride a good horse.”

The Heikels have good partners, as Lance calls their horses. They raise most of their own, and use them for more than just picking up at rodeos. They ranch and compete on them, both in high school rodeo and at ranch rodeos.

“We have a theory at our place,” he said. “They have to do all the above or we don’t keep them.”

Being on good horses makes picking up easier. “You have to ride a good horse. If you have a good one underneath you, it makes it 10 times easier.”

Cinch is a 2021 graduate of Pleasanton High School and Riggin will be a sophomore at Pleasanton High this fall. Both boys compete in the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, in the tie-down roping and the team roping. Last year, Cinch finished as reserve state champ header and qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in the team roping, heading for Hunter Heath.