Highway 2 to Cairo to get repaired in 2021-22

A focus for NDOT is the condition of the highways.

“Most of these roads are needing work,” Wahlgren said. “The surface condition is showing its age.”

For I-80 bridges south of Grand Island, a high-friction surface treatment project aims to reduce accidents, he said.

Aggregate is applied to the bridge pavement using a polymer binder to restore tire friction so motorists can maintain control in wet driving conditions.

“We’ve had a lot of people that are driving too fast for some conditions,” Wahlgren said. “We’re going to put a high-friction surface course on the bridges, extending out from the bridges.”

U.S. Highway 30 bridges in Grand Island are also a part of the NDOT five-year plan for District 4, he said.

“We’re going to replace the joints and (bridge surface) patch, and do an asphalt overlay with a membrane,” Wahlgren said. “We’re also going to put a small wall down the center to keep people from crossing over between the two directions.”

A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Hastings for the Highway Commission to provide information on upcoming projects and solicit public input on potential projects.