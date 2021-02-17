Hispanic, Black juveniles over-represented in Hall County juvenile court, study finds

Hispanic and Black youths are over-represented in different segments of Hall County’s juvenile court system, a recently completed juvenile services study revealed.

An assessment from the Juvenile Justice Institute at the University of Nebraska Omaha is required by the county to request grant funding from the Nebraska Crime Commission.

The grant funding can be used to improve these issues, Juvenile Diversion director Randy See explained Tuesday to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

The crime commission used to require a three-year comprehensive community study, but that has been changed to a five-year study.

This is the first time a five-year study of the county’s juvenile services has been done for the aid grant, See said.

“In past years, they have required us to provide that data from our services for our community and submit a report,” he said. “Before we can receive community based aid grant funding from the crime commission, you need to have this assessment completed.”

The information from the county is standardized by the Juvenile Justice Institute.