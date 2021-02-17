Hispanic, Black juveniles over-represented in Hall County juvenile court, study finds

Hispanic and Black youths are over-represented in different segments of Hall County’s juvenile court system, a recently completed juvenile services study revealed.
An assessment from the Juvenile Justice Institute at the University of Nebraska Omaha is required by the county to request grant funding from the Nebraska Crime Commission.
The grant funding can be used to improve these issues, Juvenile Diversion director Randy See explained Tuesday to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The crime commission used to require a three-year comprehensive community study, but that has been changed to a five-year study.
This is the first time a five-year study of the county’s juvenile services has been done for the aid grant, See said.
“In past years, they have required us to provide that data from our services for our community and submit a report,” he said. “Before we can receive community based aid grant funding from the crime commission, you need to have this assessment completed.”
The information from the county is standardized by the Juvenile Justice Institute.
“(They) basically compiled data statewide for communities that get the aid grant,” See said. “Based on the data we receive from this assessment, we need to put our grant application together to prioritize the issues that are showing up in the data.”
According to the report:
— More cases are going to probation (about 54%) than to diversion (about 33%).
“This isn’t a concern in my opinion,” See said. “There’s some charges that just aren’t eligible for diversion. There’s high-risk or felony charges that don’t go to diversion, and status offenses, which are offenses that, if they were 21 years or older, wouldn’t be considered an offense, like runaway or out-of-control.”
— Hispanic youths are over-represented at all system points as compared to the population of the county.
“The chief justice for the state of Nebraska has put this on his priority list, looking at disproportionate minority contact through all systems,” he said. “I’ll tell you, Hall County, based on this data, shows we are disproportionate in minority populations in the school system, law enforcement, diversion, probation. Across the board.”
See added, “I don’t know that there’s a program we can put in place that would address that issue with this grant.”
— Hispanic youths are also disproportionately more likely to be filed against in adult court.
— Black youths are over-represented for being placed on probation.
— There is a lot of missing data for race/ethnicity at the courts and law enforcement.
“The court magistrate ... said that’s because she doesn’t receive that information from the (Hall) County attorney’s office or from the (Grand Island) Police Department,” See said. “The information is there, but it’s a confidential document that’s sent over. I think they’re concerned with sharing that information for juveniles.”
— Eighth-graders report slightly more gang involvement.
— Juvenile record sealing is not “automatic,” even though it is required by state statute.
Suggestions for the county diversion program include:
— Explore the use of warning letters for low-risk youths.
— Only drug test youths with a demonstrated need.
— Ensure fees are similar to court costs or have a sliding scale.
— Strengthen the process for sealing records.
The key to Juvenile Diversion’s efforts is county funding for two intervention workers at Grand Island Public Schools.
“This is for kids who have school issues and we want to have just one more adult keeping an eye on them and supporting them through the system,” See said. “I think it’s been successful. I don’t think we’d need to make any changes to it.”