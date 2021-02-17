Historic cold spell tightens its grip on Grand Island area

In addition, Monday’s morning’s low was the lowest since Dec. 22, 1989, when temperatures plunged to -26. The morning’s low was the coldest February weather in 88 years (until Tuesday) since Feb. 8 1933, at -23.

Also on Monday, Grand Island saw one of the lowest all-time high temperatures when the thermometer climbed to only -7 degrees. The normal high for Feb. 15 is 40 degrees.

The weather service said the high temperature was the lowest in a little more than 37 years, since a high of -9 degrees on Dec. 24, 1983. Combined with the high of -1 on Sunday, the weather service said this marks the first instance of consecutive days with sub-zero highs at Grand Island in a little more than 31 years, since Dec. 21-22, 1989.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 13. Wind chill values will be between -7 and -17. Winds will be from the south at about 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. The overnight low will be about -3, with wind chill values between -5 and -15.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 20. The northwest wind will be at about 5 mph, with a low of about 2.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 25 and a low of about 11.