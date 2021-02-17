Historic cold spell tightens its grip on Grand Island area

Grand Island and central Nebraska saw another day of record low temperatures Tuesday morning. But this time there was a sense of urgency as residents were informed of rolling power outages due to the heavy demand for electricity to combat the frigid cold.
Grand Island set a record low temperature Tuesday morning as the thermometer plunged to -27 degrees at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, that shattered the previous Feb. 16 record of -17, set in 1900.
The cold weather also tested the power grid as demand for electricity was huge with residents struggling to keep warm.
On Tuesday morning, Grand Island residents received an emergency notification on their cellphones of rolling power outages, which started soon after the alert.
To maintain the electrical power grid, city officials said that local utilities would impose a series of rolling power blackouts. Individual areas should be affected for only 30 minutes.
The Grand Island Utilities Department urged residents to reduce power usage. They were informed to turn thermostats below 68 degrees, turn off lights and avoid use of large appliances such as ovens, washers and dryers.
The city of Grand Is below 68 degrees and said it had been notified that the outage area had been expanded beyond Hall County.
“Unfortunately rolling outages happen in ‘real time,’ and are implemented immediately when the need to reduce demand is determined,” the alert from the city stated.
The outages were planned and temporary, the city said. It asked residents to call 911 only for emergency situations requiring fire, police or medical response.
Later on Tuesday morning, the city announced that the Utilities Department had been released from power reduction directives that required the temporary outages. The city continued to remind residents, though, that there was a need to reduce electric energy consumption throughout the remainder of Tuesday.
“The electric energy situation in our power region continues to experience severe stress and may require rolling power outages later today or tonight,” the city warned.
Also, the bitter cold weather that was accompanied by even lower wind chills of -30 forced schools to cancel classes to protect the children and staff members.
Across the Tri-Cities and central Nebraska, the bitter cold tightened its grip on residents, pets, livestock and wildlife. For area ranchers and farmers, February is calving season. The cold weather, along with snow depths of 10 inches or more, have provided challenging and dangerous situations for those tending to their mothering herd.
Record low temperatures were recorded throughout the area.
In Hastings, new daily and monthly records were set and a yearly record was tied, according to the weather service.
Just after midnight Tuesday, the temperature at the Hastings Municipal Airport plunged to -30 degrees, shattering the previous precord of -13 set Feb. 16, 1979, according to the weather service.
It set a monthly record for the coldest February (on any day), breaking the previous record of -28 that was set Monday, the weather service said. It also tied the lowest temperature on record for any day of the year at Hastings, which was Jan. 12, 1912.
Other area lows Tuesday morning were -31 degrees in Aurora; -26 in Kearney; -27 in Ord; -34 in Greeley; -29 in Loup City; -31 in Osceola; -32 at Albion airport; and -26 in Broken Bow.
It was also was the second straight day of record low morning temperatures for Grand Island. Monday was a historic weather event. Tuesday’s cold only added to it.
On Monday, Grand Island set record low and record-low high temperatures for Feb. 15.
On Monday morning, the temperature plunged to -23 at the airport. The weather service said that was 41 degrees lower than the Feb. 15 normal of 18 degrees. It shattered the previous Feb. 15 record of -18 set in 1936.
In addition, Monday’s morning’s low was the lowest since Dec. 22, 1989, when temperatures plunged to -26. The morning’s low was the coldest February weather in 88 years (until Tuesday) since Feb. 8 1933, at -23.
Also on Monday, Grand Island saw one of the lowest all-time high temperatures when the thermometer climbed to only -7 degrees. The normal high for Feb. 15 is 40 degrees.
The weather service said the high temperature was the lowest in a little more than 37 years, since a high of -9 degrees on Dec. 24, 1983. Combined with the high of -1 on Sunday, the weather service said this marks the first instance of consecutive days with sub-zero highs at Grand Island in a little more than 31 years, since Dec. 21-22, 1989.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 13. Wind chill values will be between -7 and -17. Winds will be from the south at about 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. The overnight low will be about -3, with wind chill values between -5 and -15.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 20. The northwest wind will be at about 5 mph, with a low of about 2.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 25 and a low of about 11.
Saturday will see a high near 30. On Saturday night, there will be a chance of flurries before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. The low will be about 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.