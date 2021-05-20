Historical Society asks public’s help to raise influential Grand Islander from the footnotes

With your help, an influencer from Grand Island could be immortalized on coin in the company of Maya Angelou and Sally Ride — but chances are many people might not have even heard of her: Grace Abbott.

The Hall County Historical Society would like to remedy that via a campaign to honor Abbott as a representative of Nebraska. The United States Mint announced recently their latest project, circulating a commemorative coin honoring American women of particular significance. The quarters, numbering a total of 20 tail images, will be released 2022-2025; the first two women on the list are Angelou and Ride.

Abbott, born 1878, arguably has just as much — if not, more — influence as these well-known women. The Hall County native’s list of accomplishments goes on and on. Included in that theoretical list are being one of the most well-known suffragists in the nation (for many years she resided in the legendary Hull House) and a trailblazer in immigrant rights and child labor policies. Her greatest feats are in the fields of education, public administration and social work.

Sue Clement, Hall County Historical Society Board member and co-chair of the likeness efforts, said Abbott’s legal mind was legendary.