Historical Society asks public’s help to raise influential Grand Islander from the footnotes

With your help, an influencer from Grand Island could be immortalized on coin in the company of Maya Angelou and Sally Ride — but chances are many people might not have even heard of her: Grace Abbott.
The Hall County Historical Society would like to remedy that via a campaign to honor Abbott as a representative of Nebraska. The United States Mint announced recently their latest project, circulating a commemorative coin honoring American women of particular significance. The quarters, numbering a total of 20 tail images, will be released 2022-2025; the first two women on the list are Angelou and Ride.
Abbott, born 1878, arguably has just as much — if not, more — influence as these well-known women. The Hall County native’s list of accomplishments goes on and on. Included in that theoretical list are being one of the most well-known suffragists in the nation (for many years she resided in the legendary Hull House) and a trailblazer in immigrant rights and child labor policies. Her greatest feats are in the fields of education, public administration and social work.
Sue Clement, Hall County Historical Society Board member and co-chair of the likeness efforts, said Abbott’s legal mind was legendary.
“From what I’ve read she was pretty deadly in the courtroom,” Clement said. “It wasn’t just clothing and rent; (immigrants) needed legal help. She had creative ways of thinking about the law.”
Abbott’s approaches to social work still are celebrated today by experts in the field.
Michelle Setlik, co-chair of the Abbott coin efforts and board member of the Hall County Historical Society, said Abbott thought outside the proverbial box – especially considering the time period.
“Her work with statistics and data, and how to apply that to social welfare, was groundbreaking,” Setlik said.
Abbott traveled around the world, including her time living in Chicago’s Hull House and studying immigrant needs by immersing herself in travels to Eastern Europe. Still, Clement said, Abbott and her sister Edith (who was also quite accomplished) never forgot their Nebraska beginnings.
For a time, Abbott taught school in Grand Island, and her family was instrumental in starting Grand Island’s first library.
“She and her sister Edith always told people they were children of the Plains,” Clement said. “They thought of themselves as Nebraskans – they always did.”
The Abbott family had Nebraska’s trademark pioneer tenacity, Setlik said.
Clement added, “She wasn’t just relying on the caring spirit, but acting on it.”
Setlik said qualities such as those helped Abbott achieve what many of her contemporaries — men and women — couldn’t.
“She went from here to the highest echelons of government,” Setlik said.
Considering Abbott’s notoriety and influence, which reached the nation’s capital, her humble nature could be a bit surprising. She was the first woman nominated to a presidential cabinet (Herbert Hoover submitted her name for Secretary of Labor); administered federal efforts for maternal and infant aid (Sheppard-Towner Act 1921-1929); and was a member of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Council on Economic Security.
“Good Housekeeping” in 1930 billed her as “One of America’s 12 Greatest Women.” (She ranked fifth, topping both Amelia Earhart and future First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.)
Following her death in 1939, Clement said, Abbott’s family received condolences from the President and First Lady themselves — a letter from each. Her funeral was in downtown Grand Island, near Pioneer Park. Businesses shut down and mourners descended upon downtown Grand Island. Abbott was laid to rest in Grand Island Cemetery.
Even though Abbott’s contributions to law and society are far-reaching, many even touching lives today, her name has been largely forgotten. Setlik and Clement stop just short of calling her “obscure.”
Setlik lamented: “She is one of those women who have become constricted to the footnotes of history.”
Clement said she encourages Nebraskans to seize upon the opportunity to bring Abbott back from the footnotes. “Here we have an opportunity to perhaps give her some of the recognition she deserves.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.