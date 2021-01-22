Historical Society reaches goal for Goodchild marker

Grand Island residents stepped up to the plate to support a grave marker for 19th-century businessman, firefighter and labor advocate Tommy Goodchild.

Thanks to two special nights at Wave Pizza and Sin City Grill, the Hall County Historical Society has enough money to place a marker on Goodchild’s unmarked grave, which is in Grand Island Cemetery.

Proceeds from the two nights generated $570. Brent Lindner, who owns the two restaurants, presented a check in that amount Thursday to Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.

Donations added $100 to that, bringing the total to $670. The Historical Society had hoped to raise at least $600.

The Society is accepting donations toward the project until Feb. 15. Monies coming in between now and then will make the marker “bigger and better,” Setlik said.

The Historical Society hopes to have the project done by Memorial Day.

Born in Missouri in 1844, Goodchild arrived in Grand Island in 1876. He joined his brother, Wilford, in a barber shop that Wilford had opened two years earlier. The Goodchild family has five lots in the Grand Island Cemetery. Wilford, who died in 1879, is in one of the graves.