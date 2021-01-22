Historical Society reaches goal for Goodchild marker

Grand Island residents stepped up to the plate to support a grave marker for 19th-century businessman, firefighter and labor advocate Tommy Goodchild.
Thanks to two special nights at Wave Pizza and Sin City Grill, the Hall County Historical Society has enough money to place a marker on Goodchild’s unmarked grave, which is in Grand Island Cemetery.
Proceeds from the two nights generated $570. Brent Lindner, who owns the two restaurants, presented a check in that amount Thursday to Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.
Donations added $100 to that, bringing the total to $670. The Historical Society had hoped to raise at least $600.
The Society is accepting donations toward the project until Feb. 15. Monies coming in between now and then will make the marker “bigger and better,” Setlik said.
The Historical Society hopes to have the project done by Memorial Day.
Born in Missouri in 1844, Goodchild arrived in Grand Island in 1876. He joined his brother, Wilford, in a barber shop that Wilford had opened two years earlier. The Goodchild family has five lots in the Grand Island Cemetery. Wilford, who died in 1879, is in one of the graves.
As part of the Historical Society project, Wilford’s marker will be cleaned and straightened. Information will also be added about his wife, Susan, who is buried next to him.
Monument Advisors will create the stone marker for Tommy Goodchild at cost, Setlik said. The company has always provided good support for the Historical Society, she said.
The cemetery will pour the cement pads for the three graves at no cost.
On Memorial Day weekend, Grand Island firefighters will attend the rededication. When Goodchild died, the entire Fire Department attended his funeral.
The Grand Island branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters will provide a financial contribution to the project.
The union members are glad the Historical Society made firefighters aware of Goodchild and brought the project to them, firefighter Jared Stockwell said.
They appreciate the work Goodchild did in labor awareness as well as in protecting the city, said Stockwell, who is communications director for Grand Island Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 647,
The union members also admired the way Goodchild was a good supporter of local business, Capt. Fred Benzel said.
Goodchild took good care of his employees, Setlik said.
The Goodchild Barbershop operated in what is now the parking lot across from Coney Island. Tommy Goodchild’s younger brother, Solomon, also cut hair at the business, which included steam baths, shaves and shampoo services. By 1884, Tommy Goodchild grew the business to include four barber chairs and an eight-room bath house.
Goodchild, who was Black, was a volunteer firefighter as well as a business owner.
Among other talents, he spoke English and German fluently. He died in 1892 at the age of 48.
To donate to the marker project, send a check to the Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or visit www.HallNEhistory.com.