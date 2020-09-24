 Skip to main content
Historical society to host Oktoberfest dinner
The Hall County Historical Society will host an Oktoberfest dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Burlington Station.

Reservations are required for curbside pickup or dining in the courtyard at the station, 603 N. Plum St.

Reservation are required by 8 p.m. Thursday - call 308-390-4082.

A donation of $12.50 per meal to the Hall County Historical Society will allow attendees to choose from three entrees: Wiener Schnitzel mit Spaetzle (fried and breaded porkl oin with noodles); Frikadellen mit Rotkohl (seasoned and breaded hamburger with sweet and sour red cabbage); or Knockwurst mit Sauerkraut (veal and pork sausage with sauerkraut).

Sides can be substituted for Bratkartoffeln (fried potatoes); Kartoffelpfannkuchen (potato pancake); or Kartoffelsalat (German potato salad). All meals include rye bread and a choice of dessert: Apfelstrudel (apple strudel); Tart Cherry Kuchen (tart cherry cake); or German Chocolate cake, with coffee or tea to drink.

