Historical tour brings visitors to Archer cemetery

ARCHER — It’s been a long time since the Merrick County Historical Museum has been able to host any events — 14 months, to be specific.
That all changed Saturday with a historical tour around the Archer Zion Community Cemetery.
Bill Bolte and Larry Coates on Saturday afternoon shared the history and genealogy of some of the people buried in that cemetery.
Bolte said the museum has conducted several tours of other area cemeteries, but never the one in Archer.
He said the interest here is the genealogy of this graveyard.
“Just about everybody in this community cemetery is related to one another,” Bolte said, and that has made his job more difficult. “There are too many Carls and too many Fredricks with the same last name. How do you keep them straight?”
During the tour, Bolte and Coates pointed out symbols on tombstones and their significance.
“The lamb headstone, usually on a child’s grave, it has a long tail. Most lambs’ tails are docked. This represents the purity or innocence of the child,” Bolte said.
Other markers on tombstones in the Archer Zion Community Cemetery include the gates of heaven, doves, crosses and military markings.
Bolte estimated about 99% of the people buried there are of German descent.
“There is one tombstone in French and one in Swedish,” he said. “Most of them came from the same place in Germany and a lot came over here on the same ship. It’s very interesting.”
Much of the historical information was found through old obituaries, and online. Other facts came from books in the museum and some from word of mouth by locals.
There are close to 300 people buried in the cemetery, including 12 veterans.
“One served in the Indian War. Some served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, Bolte said.
He joked there are probably more people buried in the Archer Zion Community Cemetery than those who currently reside in the town.
One of the most interesting storylines from the cemetery is that of two women — Mrs. Fredreka Nimitz and Mrs. Sophie Zamzow — who were best friends. They lived a mile apart, and would walk every day to visit one another.
They always said they wanted to die on the same day.
Bolte said that’s where the story gets interesting.
“When Mrs. Zamzow died, her husband went with horse and wagon to town to get her a casket. On the way back,” said Bolte.
“He met with Mrs. Nimitz’s husband, who was heading to town to get her a casket. She, too, had died.”
Zamzow was age 82; Nimitz was 66.
Bolte said that is a true story, which has not only been passed down over the years but is in the county history books also.
The story has a nice epilogue. “The two ladies are buried next to each other,” Bolte said.
According to the tombstone, they were the first two buried in the Archer Zion Community Cemetery, although that has been debated for years.
“Everybody thought Mrs. Dahl was the first one buried, but her tombstone says she was buried in February and the other two ladies were buried on Jan. 29 of 1887,” he said.
The Saturday tour was free, but they were collecting donations toward the completion of the new Merrick County Historical Museum in Central City, which is still under construction.