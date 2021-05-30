Historical tour brings visitors to Archer cemetery

Bolte estimated about 99% of the people buried there are of German descent.

“There is one tombstone in French and one in Swedish,” he said. “Most of them came from the same place in Germany and a lot came over here on the same ship. It’s very interesting.”

Much of the historical information was found through old obituaries, and online. Other facts came from books in the museum and some from word of mouth by locals.

There are close to 300 people buried in the cemetery, including 12 veterans.

“One served in the Indian War. Some served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, Bolte said.

He joked there are probably more people buried in the Archer Zion Community Cemetery than those who currently reside in the town.

One of the most interesting storylines from the cemetery is that of two women — Mrs. Fredreka Nimitz and Mrs. Sophie Zamzow — who were best friends. They lived a mile apart, and would walk every day to visit one another.

They always said they wanted to die on the same day.

Bolte said that’s where the story gets interesting.