Burger’s heroics saved lives in Korea

Capt. Lawrence Edward Burger, who sacrificed his life for others, represents a hero of heroes.
Burger, a Senior High graduate, was a U.S. Air Force captain who fought in the Korean War. While on a nighttime mission over North Korea, his plane was brought down by a hand grenade smuggled onboard and detonated by an enemy agent.
The crew’s task on the night of Feb. 19, 1952, was a series of parachute drops, an “insertion mission.” The plan was to complete all these drops before heading back to base at Seoul.
According to T.E. Moore, who knew Burger, the special air mission was called Operation Aviary. Burger’s twin-engine transport aircraft glided over the DMZ, close to Manchuria on the border between North Korea and China. Among those on board were a number of Chinese nationals serving as agents for the U.S.
After multiple drops, Operation Aviary, had one more left to complete before heading back to Seoul, “saving the most dangerous for last.”
When Burger’s plane slowed to the proper drop speed, two of the Chinese agents were first to parachute out. But just before the second agent jumped, he lobbed a live grenade into the cabin of the aircraft and then parachuted to safety. The double agent’s action killed the four remaining Chinese agents and one of their American handlers, Corporal Dean Crabb.
The blast crippled the plane, which was in flames and breaking up midair.
Burger chose to stay at the plane’s controls so the remaining crew could parachute to safety. He died in the ensuing crash, saving the lives of others who parachuted from the doomed aircraft.
The next day, the Chinese took captured survivor, navigator Guy King, back to the crash site. King saw six blanket-wrapped bodies from the wreckage, supposedly Burger and Crabb and the four Chinese. The full story emerged after repatriation of the captured crew at the end of the war.
Burger’s remains were recovered in 1954, and are interred at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Capt. Lawrence Edward Burger is also remembered at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Burger left behind a wife and two young children. His wife, Ruth, whom he had married in 1940, lived until 2006; she worked in Grand Island at the hospital, the Nebraska Veterans Home and also volunteered for hospice.
Burger had two children, both GISH graduates. His son, Thomas, Class of 1964, was 6 years old when his father died, and daughter, Peggy (Warner), Class of 1967, was 3.
He was also survived by sisters Verna and Irene and a brother Allen.
