Burger’s heroics saved lives in Korea

The blast crippled the plane, which was in flames and breaking up midair.

Burger chose to stay at the plane’s controls so the remaining crew could parachute to safety. He died in the ensuing crash, saving the lives of others who parachuted from the doomed aircraft.

The next day, the Chinese took captured survivor, navigator Guy King, back to the crash site. King saw six blanket-wrapped bodies from the wreckage, supposedly Burger and Crabb and the four Chinese. The full story emerged after repatriation of the captured crew at the end of the war.

Burger’s remains were recovered in 1954, and are interred at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Capt. Lawrence Edward Burger is also remembered at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Burger left behind a wife and two young children. His wife, Ruth, whom he had married in 1940, lived until 2006; she worked in Grand Island at the hospital, the Nebraska Veterans Home and also volunteered for hospice.

Burger had two children, both GISH graduates. His son, Thomas, Class of 1964, was 6 years old when his father died, and daughter, Peggy (Warner), Class of 1967, was 3.

He was also survived by sisters Verna and Irene and a brother Allen.

