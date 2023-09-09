A documentary film about a Grand Island German Jewish immigrant who helped hundreds of people before the Holocaust is currently in development. The film is supported by the Hall County Historical Society and the Institute for Holocaust Education, an agency of the Jewish Federation of Omaha.

While not nationally famous, some Grand Island natives might have heard of David Kaufmann.

Kaufmann was a local businessman, the proprietor of Kaufmann’s department store, the Grand Theatre and he was the president of the commercial National Bank in the 1930s. Kaufmann was treasurer for the Hall County Historical Society, as well as one of its founding members.

Kaufmann was also a civic leader and philanthropist, seeking to help people where he could. While Kaufmann received the 1934 Community Service Award in Grand Island, he did his philanthropy quietly and never sought out recognition.

Kaufmann would even offer help for more personal issues. Hall County Historical Society Secretary Annette Davis recalled a time when she was a young girl and Kaufmann had helped her.

When Davis was out with her father, she had lost her purse and life savings, which she said was probably not more than a dollar and a half. When they went to the financial office, Kaufmann came to help.

Though the purse had been turned in, Kaufmann poured the change into his hand and counted it to make sure nothing was taken. If there was some missing, Kaufmann was going to give Davis the amount.

“He didn't want me to suffer financial loss but it was so compassionate,” said Davis. “He was so kind about knowing that I lost my life savings, it really impressed me, I'll never forget it.”

While Kaufmann was known to help those in the community, some of his most important humanitarian work was done for people outside of Nebraska.

Kaufmann was not only born and raised in Germany, but he was also Jewish. With a rise in anti-Semitism and limited career opportunities, Kaufmann decided to immigrate to America and was able to become a successful businessman.

Kaufmann was able to get away from the Nazi regime on his own, but other Jewish people were unable to do so. To help with that, Kaufmann financially sponsored at least 80 Jewish families who were fleeing Germany in the lead-up to World War II.

According to Hall County Historical Society Vice President Michelle Setlik, after the Immigration Act of 1924, Germany's immigration quota was 26,000 people after it took over Austria.

“In 1938, there were 160,000 people on the list,” said Setlik. “And by 1939, there were over 300,000 people on the list wanting to get out of Germany (and immigrate) to the United States.”

Immigrants also had to go through an intensive process, which included having a financial sponsor. Through sponsoring, Setlik estimates that Kaufmann saved around 200 people in the late 1930s.

While Kaufmann never spoke publicly about his sponsoring, the families never forgot what he had done for them. Neither did the generations that have followed.

Scott Littky didn’t know much about the story of Kaufmann until he became the executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education. That was when Littky learned that a family he’s known for around 35 years were helped by Kaufmann.

Littky said that in many ways, Kaufmann rescued those Jewish families from Germany. If not for Kaufmann, those people could have been victims of the Holocaust.

“(Kaufmann) did what many people did not do,” said Littky. “Meaning that he reached out and used his ability, because of his success, to help other people and it's (really something) we need to see more of in this world.”

Though many do not know of Kaufmann’s actions, people will get to learn about them soon. Supported by Hall County Historical Society and the Institute for Holocaust Education, Chimney Rock Media is making a documentary film about Kaufmann’s story.

According to Setlik, various locations in Grand Island and Omaha will be filmed for the project. There will also be interviews from members of the Hall County Historical Society, people that have history with Kaufmann, and members of the families Kaufmann sponsored.

According to the Chimney Rock Media website, the film will be 50 minutes long. Hall County Historical Society President Fred Roeser said that he expects the film to be released next summer and be screened in Grand Island.

“We’re trying to memorialize him and let everybody know all the good things that David Kaufmann did,” said Roeser. “So many people really don’t know about his life at all.”

There is also a plan to make the film available to Nebraska schools to incorporate into their curriculum once the project is finished, according to Setlik.

The Hall County Historical Society has been raising funds for the project, with people being able to donate in-person at 603 N. Plum St. or online at HallNEhistory.com. The Chimney Rock Media website will also accept donations through the Institute for Holocaust Education.