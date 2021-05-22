High school students answered the call

War can seem like an abstract concept if it has never directly affected you. The truth, however, is that war has touched us all in one way or another. For some it has hit much closer to home with the loss of a loved one, but war invariably changes every community.
Grand Island is no exception.
The city of Grand Island has lost men in every major war or conflict. According to research at the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, Grand Island has lost 185 men starting with World War I.
During World War I, Grand Island as a community lost 38 men. Of those men, at least half that number attended or graduated from Grand Island Senior High. World War I happened during the Spanish Flu pandemic. The flu alone claimed almost three-quarters of the men Grand Island lost.
The Senior High yearbooks for 1918 and 1919 were dedicated to those who went off to fight. The dedication from 1918 reads as follows: “To the former students of the Grand Island High school, patriotic men and women, who represent this institution in the various branches of service in the greatest of world wars, now being fought out in Europe and Asia, we the class of Nineteen Eighteen, do most respectfully dedicate this volume.”
In 1919, the ongoing struggle was felt even more in this dedication: “With aching hearts, yet with fervent pride and gratitude, we dedicate this offering of our pen to those who bravely laid their lives upon the altar of their country.”
The 1919 yearbook listed the names of 12 students who, “left us to offer themselves, their lives if need be, to serve the cause of liberty and humanity.”
The pride of having local boys fighting in the great war was crystal clear. “All have endured vigorous discipline and untold discomfort, and we are proud that the class of 1919 had a part in that glorious achievement,” the book said.
In World War II the community paid a much larger price. During the years the second world war raged, Grand Island lost 126 men. Many of those boys had walked the halls of GISH before they went off to war, some of them not even waiting to graduate. Many boys and some teachers felt the call to fight for their country and enlisted before they were called up.
The Great Depression, followed so closely by WWII, made it so that the high school couldn’t put out a traditional yearbook from 1933 to 1944. The school still put out paper publications, however, leaving a historical record of the news that happened in those halls. In 1945 Senior High returned to the tradition of publishing a yearbook commemorating its students, events and teachers.
One of those paper publications features a full-page photo of students and teachers in uniform prepared to go fight. The caption read, “To the fellows and girls who have left G.I.H.S. for the armed forces, this magazine is dedicated; to those who not long ago filled our halls with laughter, our classrooms with recitations and who cheered spiritedly at both sports and dramatic activities, but who are now fighting for that freedom which is, and rightfully should be, theirs.”
Looking through old yearbooks and histories of Grand Island Senior High during World War II, it is quickly apparent how much the war permeated every aspect of their lives. Curriculum was changed to accommodate students who would be leaving to fight and to help produce materials that could aid in the fight at home. Math classes began studying navigation, geography and other military problems. In woodworking, one project included making model airplanes for a secret air base to be used for small-scale military use. In vocational agriculture, students were learning about how to get food to the Allies. The topic of the war was inescapable.
Apart from learning about the war, the students and staff were also feeling the effects of the war. Grand Island Senior High lost at least one student from every graduating class from 1935 to 1943. The class of 1938 lost a heartbreaking eight students. In the 1945 yearbook, there is a story called “Thanks fellas.” It shows the photos of eight students who had left the halls of GISH to leave home and learn a whole new subject — the subject of war. In the 1946 yearbook, there is an eight-page spread of boys who had been lost during the war.
The next major conflicts, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror, saw Grand Island boys answering the call of the country and again going to fight. And again, boys from Grand Island were lost. Twenty-one in all from the Grand Island area are recorded as having been lost during those wars. Numbers, however, in no way diminish the sacrifice made by those families.
Every time one of these men went off to fight, they left behind loved ones. Parents, siblings, wives or children. Every time one of those soldiers did not come home, it changed our community. Forever.
These men are an inspiration. They inspire other generations with their bravery and selflessness. Others are left heartbroken and abandoned, left to find their own way in the world without a husband or father. Those scars don’t go away. They can heal with time and love and understanding, but they never go away.
While many of our men did come home again, they, too, were left with the scars of what they had been a part of and what they had seen. They had all lost friends. They had all seen things that they couldn’t forget. So while war may seem like an abstract concept to some, it really shouldn’t be. Every one of us has been affected by it. Every one of us is living in a community shaped by loss.
For a community the size of Grand Island to have absorbed so much loss, it’s inevitable that you will meet someone who is dealing with hurt and loss. The effects of war are long and deep. We can all look at the names on the wall under the Memorial Stadium and remember the names and the lives that were lost as well as the lives back home that were changed forever.
Next week: Memory of Rich Gillham forever tied to Memorial Day.