High school students answered the call

Every time one of these men went off to fight, they left behind loved ones. Parents, siblings, wives or children. Every time one of those soldiers did not come home, it changed our community. Forever.

These men are an inspiration. They inspire other generations with their bravery and selflessness. Others are left heartbroken and abandoned, left to find their own way in the world without a husband or father. Those scars don’t go away. They can heal with time and love and understanding, but they never go away.

While many of our men did come home again, they, too, were left with the scars of what they had been a part of and what they had seen. They had all lost friends. They had all seen things that they couldn’t forget. So while war may seem like an abstract concept to some, it really shouldn’t be. Every one of us has been affected by it. Every one of us is living in a community shaped by loss.

For a community the size of Grand Island to have absorbed so much loss, it’s inevitable that you will meet someone who is dealing with hurt and loss. The effects of war are long and deep. We can all look at the names on the wall under the Memorial Stadium and remember the names and the lives that were lost as well as the lives back home that were changed forever.

