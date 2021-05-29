Remembering the Fallen: Holiday memory linked to childhood friend

Every Memorial Day I can recall from the 10th Street days my mother cut lilacs from the big bush near our back porch.
Bunching them in bouquets, she would send my sister and me in search of vases and mason jars to fill with a little water. On the trip to the cemetery in the back seat my sister and I would hold tight to the lilacs and whatever else Mom culled from our yard or that of a generous neighbor. Mom would manage dad’s driving.
The car was thick with the unmistakable smell of lilacs, an aroma permanently linked in my memory with Memorial Day.
The lilac bush was large enough that anyone passing by on the sidewalk enjoyed the scent.
Rich Gillham knew the smell.
He was two grades ahead of me and six blocks to the north on Kimball Street, but a childhood friend nonetheless, the way neighborhood friends know each other.
He would pedal by on his bicycle and then, as a teen he would roar by on his motorcycle — sometimes with me on the back hitching a ride home from a football practice.
There was an uncluttered ease to Rich, a confidence that a 15-year-old with a sophomore’s self-assurance and no driver’s license admired.
My parents didn’t want me riding on a motorcycle, but they knew Rich and his parents, the way neighborhood parents know each other.
Rich never came by as an adult.
He was killed in a place called Dinh Tuong Province, thousands of miles from Kimball Street and the smell of lilacs.
He was 20.
Kids, families
I’m not sure I’ll remember Rich more on Monday than I do any other day. With wars on two fronts and young men and women from their own streets and neighborhoods in harm’s way, he is more on my mind.
I paid my respects to Rich and others last July at the traveling wall, where I was overcome with many emotions not the least of which was the rushing back of a shared and gentle childhood.
Fighting continues in Afghanistan and Iraq, and, war being what it is, we’re never far from paying respects and decorating graves and realizing the true and somber meaning of Memorial Day.
Vietnam was my generation’s war. Rich was my neighbor and friend who died there, whose life and death touched many, especially those of us from Kimball Street.
We played as kids. Our families shared dinners. Our parents laughed over beers.
In high school, Rich played football his senior year, never getting in a game, but sticking it out nonetheless. And he was always willing to throw me on the back of his little two-wheeler and take me home.
Youth, noise
My best last memory of Rich was of him astride a powerful Triumph motorcycle, so loud a conversation next to it was impossible.
A group of us were parked at Nifty’s on South Locust when we heard him coming on the Triumph, a growling, snarling monster in faded copper.
We were taken with the clamor and power ... and Rich, nonchalant and indifferent to the stares from the curious, the impressed and the disgusted.
He turned it off for a few minutes for a little back and forth chatter, then stomped the Triumph a few times to bring it back to life. He sped off in a cloud of youth and noise.
We made a point to see how far he would get before we could no longer hear him. It was long after he drove out of sight, much to our delight and admiration.
Delight and admiration. That’s how I remember my neighbor, the first casualty of war from my childhood.
Come to think of it, delight and admiration could fit millions of memories on Monday.
And maybe throw in the scent of lilacs, too.