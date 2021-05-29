Remembering the Fallen: Holiday memory linked to childhood friend

Every Memorial Day I can recall from the 10th Street days my mother cut lilacs from the big bush near our back porch.

Bunching them in bouquets, she would send my sister and me in search of vases and mason jars to fill with a little water. On the trip to the cemetery in the back seat my sister and I would hold tight to the lilacs and whatever else Mom culled from our yard or that of a generous neighbor. Mom would manage dad’s driving.

The car was thick with the unmistakable smell of lilacs, an aroma permanently linked in my memory with Memorial Day.

The lilac bush was large enough that anyone passing by on the sidewalk enjoyed the scent.

Rich Gillham knew the smell.

He was two grades ahead of me and six blocks to the north on Kimball Street, but a childhood friend nonetheless, the way neighborhood friends know each other.

He would pedal by on his bicycle and then, as a teen he would roar by on his motorcycle — sometimes with me on the back hitching a ride home from a football practice.

There was an uncluttered ease to Rich, a confidence that a 15-year-old with a sophomore’s self-assurance and no driver’s license admired.