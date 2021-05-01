Remembering the Fallen: Islander Groff lost in infamous Bermuda Triangle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cyclops was to pull in to Baltimore on March 13, but it never arrived.

John’s parents received the following telegram:

“Carpenter John M Groff is just reported to have taken passage on the U.S. ship Cyclops which has been overdue since March 13, 1918. The Navy department has no well-established reason to advance for her non-appearance. Last heard from a West Indies port on March 4.”

A massive search effort ensued after the ship disappeared, but the ship and its 309 crew members were presumed lost at sea in the mysterious region known as the Bermuda Triangle. For 100 years, experts believed the Cyclops either went down in a storm or was sunk by the Imperial German Navy.

The mystery was a devastation for the Groff family who would never again hear anything more about what happened to their husband, son and brother. During the war, when naval whereabouts were kept strictly confidential, John’s family was informed only that he had been on the front lines on European soil.