Remembering the Fallen: Moorberg legacy one of valor, virtue

Monte Moorberg left footprints wherever he went during his 27 years on earth.
Moorberg, a 1957 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, entered the U.S. Air Force Academy that July, graduating in 1961 as a second lieutenant.
After graduation, his years of flight instruction culminated with F-105 Thunderchief Combat Crew training.
Capt. Moorberg deployed to Korat Royal Thai AFB in 1966 to fly missions over North Vietnam. He was killed in action on Dec. 2, 1966, but his remains were not recovered until almost 19 years later, in August 1985.
He was buried in November 1985 at Arlington National Cemetery.
Moorberg’s footprints include a 1986 induction into the GISH Hall of Honor for being fourth academically in his class, being the first GISH athlete to win four letters in one year and his military career.
His name is inscribed in the Courts of the Missing, a memorial honoring veterans who went missing in action in Pacific theaters of war, including Vietnam. His name is on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Military awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross for a September combat mission, Air Force Cross and Purple Heart.
On the Dec. 2 Air Force Cross mission, Moorberg flew his Thunderchief to destroy a petroleum and oil storage facility.
Both medal-winning flights shared bad weather, heavy anti-aircraft fire and the threat of and actual firing of surface-to-air missiles.
But the Purple Heart narrative for Dec. 2 had a somber ending, when Moorberg flew to an unpopulated area just before his crippled plane crashed. He died as he attempted to bail out.
Moorberg’s legacy resides in more than stone and medals. It includes his immediate family — wife, Judith Moorberg, of Stamford, Conn.; son, Mark, in San Francisco; and daughter, Annie Wentworth-Stanley, living in England. All were present for Moorberg’s burial at Arlington.
Despite Moorberg’s many accolades, Mark and Annie are glad their father’s name will be on a new Hall County Veterans’ Memorial Wall that likely will be viewed mostly by local residents and visitors to Memorial Stadium.
Annie said she especially likes the wall’s touchscreen that will provide information on each veteran. When their father died, Mark was 4 and Annie was 2 — too young for them to now remember him. They learned about their father from their mother.
Mark supplemented his knowledge by studying Air Force Academy yearbooks, talking to veterans who served with his father and visiting with Air Force Academy classmates, especially those who played on the football team with his dad.
From that, Mark learned his dad was an incredible athlete, especially in football, which he played at GISH and the academy.
But during a telephone interview, Mark got most emotional remembering when he went to Dreisbach’s Restaurant to pick up steaks-to-go for a family meal at his grandparents’ house. That’s when Mark, who was in his mid-20s, met Pat Dowd for the first time.
“Out of nowhere he goes, ‘Are you Monte Moorberg’s son?’”
Surprised, Mark blurted out, “Yeah!”
Dowd replied, “I could tell looking at you.”
He then recalled for Mark how he would be in his front yard as a little kid and spot Monte walking home from football practice. Dowd said all the neighborhood kids would see Monte and say, “Wow! There’s Monte Moorberg ... look at that guy!”
Mark realized that even as a high school student, his dad could be a larger-than-life figure to young kids.
He said as he has gotten older, he has become keenly aware of wanting to exhibit his father’s good qualities that were evident to so many people.
“When you have your own children, you realize you’re giving them something you weren’t able to have. That’s impactful. You think about that, especially your relationship with them as they become young adults,” Mark said.
