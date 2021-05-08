Remembering the Fallen: Moorberg legacy one of valor, virtue

From that, Mark learned his dad was an incredible athlete, especially in football, which he played at GISH and the academy.

But during a telephone interview, Mark got most emotional remembering when he went to Dreisbach’s Restaurant to pick up steaks-to-go for a family meal at his grandparents’ house. That’s when Mark, who was in his mid-20s, met Pat Dowd for the first time.

“Out of nowhere he goes, ‘Are you Monte Moorberg’s son?’”

Surprised, Mark blurted out, “Yeah!”

Dowd replied, “I could tell looking at you.”

He then recalled for Mark how he would be in his front yard as a little kid and spot Monte walking home from football practice. Dowd said all the neighborhood kids would see Monte and say, “Wow! There’s Monte Moorberg ... look at that guy!”

Mark realized that even as a high school student, his dad could be a larger-than-life figure to young kids.

He said as he has gotten older, he has become keenly aware of wanting to exhibit his father’s good qualities that were evident to so many people.

“When you have your own children, you realize you’re giving them something you weren’t able to have. That’s impactful. You think about that, especially your relationship with them as they become young adults,” Mark said.

Next Week: Tony Berumen’s courage is a reminder of freedom’s price.