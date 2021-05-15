Remembering the Fallen: Tony Berumen’s courage reminder of price of freedom

Coming from such a large family, it’s no surprise that Tony grew to understand the importance of hard work. And it’s no surprise that this work ethic led to him being promoted to the rank of staff sergeant while he was still in his early 20s. It’s been said that staff sergeants were the individuals who told men what to do and then saw that it was done properly.

The Army indicates a staff sergeant is responsible for “developing, maintaining and utilizing the full range of his soldiers’ potential.” His duty was quite a charge for a 21-year-old who grew up on a farm in the middle of Nebraska, especially when this young man was attached to the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division, where he participated in the invasions of Africa, Sicily and Anzio, Italy.