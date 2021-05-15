Remembering the Fallen: Tony Berumen’s courage reminder of price of freedom

As a young man, when Frank Zavala was ready to leave for active duty in Vietnam, he recalls his mother telling him he needed to put on his uniform and go see his grandmother before he left.
Being the dutiful son, he did just that.
With his uniform on, Frank headed to the Veterans Home, where his grandmother, a Gold Star Mother, had lived for a number of years. Being a Gold Star Mother was something his small but mighty grandmother cherished with a great deal of pride. He recalls her sending him off with a prayer and a blessing before adding that his Uncle Tony left for the war a strong young man with very good teeth. Frank, the rest of his siblings and his many cousins never really knew much about the rest of the Uncle Tony Berumen story.
Staff Sgt. Tony Berumen, born on July 9, 1922, grew up in the Lexington and Gibbon areas. Tony was one of 11 children born to Maurilio (Ben) and Eulalu Berumen.
As a young man, in addition to working on his father’s farm growing sugar beets, Tony attended Shelton High School. Of the four Berumen sons, both Tony and his brother, Max, served in the military during World War II.
Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1942, received his training at Camp Wolters, was attached to 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division and was sent overseas in March 1943.
Coming from such a large family, it’s no surprise that Tony grew to understand the importance of hard work. And it’s no surprise that this work ethic led to him being promoted to the rank of staff sergeant while he was still in his early 20s. It’s been said that staff sergeants were the individuals who told men what to do and then saw that it was done properly.
The Army indicates a staff sergeant is responsible for “developing, maintaining and utilizing the full range of his soldiers’ potential.” His duty was quite a charge for a 21-year-old who grew up on a farm in the middle of Nebraska, especially when this young man was attached to the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division, where he participated in the invasions of Africa, Sicily and Anzio, Italy.
While serving with the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division, Tony received numerous commendations: Marksmanship Badge; World War II Victory Medal; American Campaign Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign; Combat Infantryman Badge, which was awarded because his unit was actively engaged in ground combat with the enemy forces; Army Presidential Unit Citation, which was awarded to his unit for “extraordinary heroism, gallantry, determination and esprit de corps in accomplishing its mission under extremely difficult and hazardous conditions so as to set them apart from and above other units participating in the same campaign” and finally the Purple Heart, one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces.
Staff Sgt. Berumen’s final commendation, the Purple Heart, was awarded posthumously for paying the ultimate price and sacrificing himself, while in the line of duty at the Battle of Anzio, Italy, a surprise attack that military records describe as some of the most savage fighting in World War II.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 1944, U.S. Army troops swarmed ashore on a 15-mile stretch of Italian beach near the prewar resort towns of Anzio and Nettuno.
After initial success, the Allies were pinned down on the beachhead by a vastly larger German force.
The Germans eventually committed 80,000 additional troops to the Italian campaign to push the Allies back into the sea. Through sheer bravery and heroism, the Allies held the beachhead and never retreated.
The strategic importance of the Battle of Anzio in the liberation of Italy is well-documented in military records. The campaign’s contribution to the overall Allied effort in Europe, however, is often underestimated. The two German corps engaged on the Anzio front originally were destined for Normandy. The success of the Allied landings on the beaches in France was due largely to the tenacity of the Allied forces at Anzio.
While the Berumen family worried about Tony, their Catholic faith provided them with a degree of comfort. Months passed, and it wasn’t until mid-April they received word that Tony was one of four Nebraska soldiers missing in action following the fierce fighting taking place near the Mediterranean coast.
Their next communication from the War Department revealed that Tony F. Berumen was killed in action on Jan. 30, 1944, in Anzio, Italy. It wasn’t until July, however, that the family received a telegram indicating that a military escort would be accompanying Tony’s remains to Nebraska on Union Pacific Train No. 23 where they would be deposited at the Wood River Train Station — ready to be picked up by Apfel Funeral Home.
While Tony was overseas serving his country, his family moved to a farm near Wood River. So it was — Wood River became his final resting place.
A memorial service for Tony was held on Saturday, July 18, 1944, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Following the memorial service, he was buried at the nearby St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Upon his death, in addition to the Purple Heart, Staff Sgt. Tony Felix Berumen received a Campaign Bar with eight stars signifying the campaigns in which he fought.
This courageous young man’s story is a reminder that our freedom never will be, nor has it ever been, free.
