Holdrege Irrigation recognized as Reinke’s top-selling dealership in U.S., Canada

DESHLER — Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Holdrege Irrigation as its top-selling dealership in the U.S. and Canada.

All four Holdrege Irrigation locations, including Holdrege, Lexington, Ravenna and Alda, received Diamond Pride awards in recognition of their success last year.

Dealership longevity was also celebrated with Holdrege Irrigation marking 30 years as a Reinke dealer. This year, they combined to be the top parts dealer and the dealer with the largest total parts and systems sales increase.

“We are proud to honor the team at Holdrege Irrigation with these awards,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “Through the years, they’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers.