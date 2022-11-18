 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAILSIDE CHRISTMAS

HOLIDAY CHEER: Grand Island's Railside packed for Christmas celebration

Grand Island's Railside packed for Christmas celebration.
Members of the Northwest High School Gold Tones choir sing during the Railside Christmas Friday night in downtown Grand Island. Hundreds packed the area for a night of fun.
Genna Ferraro,7, of Central City pets the miniature horse Cinnamon during the Railside Christmas celebration Friday night.
A boy got a chance to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what he wanted for Christmas during the Railside Christmas in downtown Grand Island Friday night.
Lucy Roush is a Happy Little Grinch after getting her face painting during the Railside Christmas celebration Friday night.
Wagon Rides were part of the experience.
Kids from the Dance Company put on a show for the crowd.
