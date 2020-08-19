Holiday Express makes changes to adjust to COVID-19

With local school districts resuming in-person classes, a local busing company says COVID-19 has altered its operations.
Brock Brown, operations manager for Holiday Express, said riders are required to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer prior to getting on the buses and social distance while on the bus.
Holiday Express provides transportation to both Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools. The company also provides activities transportation for Grand Island Central Catholic.
“Kids are required to sit one to a seat,” Brown said. “Then, we try to stagger them. The front seats might have them sitting by a window and the next seat might have them sitting by the aisle to create even more (social) distancing on the bus.
The only time they sit two to a seat is if they are with their siblings or with someone from the same household.”
With Northwest, Brown said the district is not limiting the buses to one kid per seat, but is limiting capacity to 60%-70%.
Because there can only be one student per seat on most buses due to COVID-19, Brown said Holiday Express has expanded its routes to where it will pick up half of the students and take them to their drop-off locations before going back for the rest of the students.
Brown said the company also has added mini-buses for special needs kids, newcomers and other students to ensure they do not have to wait at school for a long time.
“With those guys, we have to pick them up and then take them home to their house. Whereas with our big buses, we are picking up a group of kids in one location,” he said. “If we had to do a double route with the small buses, those kids would be waiting in school for over an hour, so we added some mini-buses to help with that.”
Brown said the mini-buses can have anywhere from six to nine kids, whereas the regular-sized buses can have anywhere from 22 to 28 kids.
After each route, Brown said bus drivers have Clorox and Lysol wipes they use to disinfect the bus. Holiday Express also purchased foggers to use to further disinfect the buses.
“The foggers emit a negative-charged particle in the air. When we spray the bus, they emit the negative-charged particle and attach themselves to the positive virus particles in the air,” Brown said. “It takes about four minutes and then they kill all the virus particles in the air. It is not just COVID. It also is flu and the other various virus strains that are out there.”
Brown said each bus has two or three routes, meaning they are disinfected two or three times a day.
As the school year begins, Brown said, Holiday Express is hiring paraprofessionals for each of its buses. He said GIPS has paras on board its buses, while Northwest does not.
“Basically, they will be on them to monitor the kids and to make sure that the COVID protocols are followed,” he said. “They will make sure that the kids are sitting one to a seat, that we are loading them back to front and then dismissing them front to back. That way, they are not walking by each other on the bus.”
Brown said the safety protocols have worked out well so far and applauded the actions of students on the buses.
“The kids have been really well-behaved and we haven’t had any problems with any of them refusing to wear a face mask, disinfectant or anything like that,” he said.