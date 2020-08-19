Holiday Express makes changes to adjust to COVID-19

Brown said the company also has added mini-buses for special needs kids, newcomers and other students to ensure they do not have to wait at school for a long time.

“With those guys, we have to pick them up and then take them home to their house. Whereas with our big buses, we are picking up a group of kids in one location,” he said. “If we had to do a double route with the small buses, those kids would be waiting in school for over an hour, so we added some mini-buses to help with that.”

Brown said the mini-buses can have anywhere from six to nine kids, whereas the regular-sized buses can have anywhere from 22 to 28 kids.

After each route, Brown said bus drivers have Clorox and Lysol wipes they use to disinfect the bus. Holiday Express also purchased foggers to use to further disinfect the buses.

“The foggers emit a negative-charged particle in the air. When we spray the bus, they emit the negative-charged particle and attach themselves to the positive virus particles in the air,” Brown said. “It takes about four minutes and then they kill all the virus particles in the air. It is not just COVID. It also is flu and the other various virus strains that are out there.”