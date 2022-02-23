Holiday Express salutes Grand Island school bus drivers

Local motorists probably wondered why 25 buses drove through Grand Island on a snowy Tuesday morning.
The convoy was a way to call attention to the drivers’ work in honor of National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. Holiday Express, which employs the drivers and owns the buses, organized the parade.
As part of the celebration, the drivers were served breakfast pizza, doughnuts, orange juice and coffee.
The march of the motor coaches began at about 8:45 a.m., after the drivers completed their morning routes.
Carole Urbom, who works at Holiday Express, said school bus drivers perform a community service. “Because if the kids aren’t in school, your community doesn’t thrive,” she said.
It was the first time Holiday Express has taken part in National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
Some of the drivers have been working for the company for a long time. “So we thought we’d take them around the community and just show the community how thankful we are for all our drivers and for what they do for us,” said Mick Brown, who owns the company with his wife, Lori.
The drivers’ work is important “because we’re hauling the most important cargo,” Lori said.
One of the buses carried a banner that said, “Thank you drivers!”
The buses traveled on Stolley Park Road, Highway 281, Capitol Avenue and Webb Road. Grand Island Police Department and community service officers helped make the expedition a success. Officers Brandon Kirkley and Brian Houser escorted the convoy.
Paraprofessionals and other Holiday Express employees were invited to the breakfast, in addition to the drivers.
“It takes a team to all make this work,” Mick Brown said. Maintenance people clean the buses inside and out. The company’s mechanics keep the buses “running on the road,” he said.
Holiday Express transports thousands of kids to school 172 days a year, he said.
The company has contracts to transport students for Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest, Crete and Blue Hill. The company also takes Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia students to various activities.
Holiday Express is definitely a family operation.
Of the Browns’ six children, three work at the bus company.
Brook is lead diesel mechanic. His brother, Brock, is operations manager. Their sister, McKenzie, is financial manager.
Another sister, Whitney, probably will join the company after she graduates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plays basketball.
Lori’s mother, Shirley, also pitches in at Holiday Express.
The drivers get along well with two of the family’s dogs. Lori’s constant companion is a 6-pound Yorkie named Lucky. Brook has a much bigger dog, an English mastiff named Duke. In addition, a cat lives in the garage.
Holiday Express serves Christmas and Thanksgiving meals for its workers, along with driver appreciation cookouts three or four times a year, Lori Brown said.
It was Mick Brown’s idea to salute the drivers, but Brook also had a hand in the event.
Every summer, the company’s buses come to Grand Island for maintenance before they’re returned to the other communities. Brook likes the look of a parade of buses.
One of the drivers, Jim Sweeney, said the best parts of his job “are the kids and the people I work with. This is a good bunch.” The Grand Island man, who’s been a driver for eight years, is originally from Loup City.
When you drive a school bus, “You’ve got to be on your toes,” Sweeney said.
“If you like kids, this is the job for you,” said Robert Rose, who’s been a driver for close to six years.
He was seated next to Tina Gutschow, who serves as paraprofessional on the bus Rose drives.
Driver Daryl Smith says the kids are the best part of the job.
“They’re good kids,” he said.