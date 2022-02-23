Holiday Express salutes Grand Island school bus drivers

Another sister, Whitney, probably will join the company after she graduates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plays basketball.

Lori’s mother, Shirley, also pitches in at Holiday Express.

The drivers get along well with two of the family’s dogs. Lori’s constant companion is a 6-pound Yorkie named Lucky. Brook has a much bigger dog, an English mastiff named Duke. In addition, a cat lives in the garage.

Holiday Express serves Christmas and Thanksgiving meals for its workers, along with driver appreciation cookouts three or four times a year, Lori Brown said.

It was Mick Brown’s idea to salute the drivers, but Brook also had a hand in the event.

Every summer, the company’s buses come to Grand Island for maintenance before they’re returned to the other communities. Brook likes the look of a parade of buses.

One of the drivers, Jim Sweeney, said the best parts of his job “are the kids and the people I work with. This is a good bunch.” The Grand Island man, who’s been a driver for eight years, is originally from Loup City.