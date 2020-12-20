Holiday plants are pretty, but can have a dark side

The holiday season is upon us. The cookies are baked, the decorations are up and the holiday plants are blooming with all of their glory.

But some of our favorite holiday plants have a potentially dangerous side and can do more than just add color to our homes. Do you think you know which of your holiday plants are safe and which ones could be dangerous?

Amaryllis is near the top of the list for forgotten poisonous holiday plants. These plants are one of the more poisonous plants that are brought into the home during the holiday season. Amaryllis are often sold as a large bulb. Once these bulbs are watered, they produce long strap-like leaves and a flower stalk containing brightly-colored, trumpet shaped flowers.

The toxic chemical these plants contain is called alkaloid lycorine, which is an irritant to the gastrointestinal tract. The most toxic part of these plants is the bulb. The other parts of the plants can also be toxic if they are eaten in large quantities.