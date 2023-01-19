Those who attend the Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show this weekend will be supporting important programs run by the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the home shows are fundraisers for the local home builders association,” said Diane Jorgenson, executive officer for the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association.

Their attendance helps fund the association’s student education and scholarship programs. Attendance also helps the association fight for housing affordability, Jorgenson said. Home builder associations fight to keep building codes from being oppressive, which keeps down the cost of housing.

This year’s Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

The show has been around since 1975, meaning this is the 48th year. Close to 80 exhibitors will be on hand for the 2023 event.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” Jorgenson said.

People can talk to designers, electricians and plumbers. They’ll also be able to visit with people about codes, siding, flooring, cabinetry and landscaping.

On Saturday, five seminars are offered free of charge as part of the show. At the seminars, experts will provide tips, tricks, demonstrations and advice.

A panel of experts will appear at the first seminar, slated for 11 a.m., which is called “Construction and Renovations: What You Need to Know.”

At 1 p.m., Pella Windows will present “Choosing the Right Window for You.” At 2 p.m., Island Indoor Climate presents “The Benefits of Geothermal Heating.”

At 3 p.m., Vlcek Gardens will talk about updating outdoor living spaces. At 4 p.m., Overhead Door Co. will present “Giving Your Home a Facelift.”

All three days, visitors are invited to browse and ask questions.

“We’ve enjoyed bringing these professionals in home remodeling and building to Grand Island for the last 48 years,” Greg Geis, president of the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association, says in a news release.

The Central Nebraska Home Builders Association sponsored the show for 45 years and is now producing the show following Bill Jackson’s retirement in 2020.

“January is our preferred dates because our builders, remodelers and landscapers aren’t quite as busy and they can take the time to exhibit, speak with attendees interested in building or remodeling, and get attendees their quotes and put on a schedule,” Geis said.

In addition to remodeling, featured products include kitchen items, appliances, heating and cooling systems and water conditioning systems.

Visitors are invited to take part in the nail-driving contest all weekend. The idea is to see how many times it takes you to drive a nail into a piece of wood.

For the third year in a row, Mike Wenzl of Wenzl Collection will display his collection of antique John Deere tractors.

For more information visit buildcnhba.com.