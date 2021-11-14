Home Federal Bank expands to Lincoln market

Home Federal Bank, with locations in five Nebraska cities, is now offering lending services in Lincoln.

Dave Pool will manage the Lincoln office, providing financial solutions to businesses and individuals.

“I look forward to providing a welcoming culture for customers and employees that stands out in the Lincoln lending market.” said Pool, a business loan officer for Home Federal.

A native of Grand Island and graduate of the University of Nebraska, he enjoys coaching his daughters in fast pitch softball and participating in his own slow pitch team.

If you are in need of a business or personal loan, you can reach Dave Pool at 402-123-4567 or dpool@homefederalne.bank.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in downtown Grand Island and now serves five communities across Nebraska — Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington and Superior.