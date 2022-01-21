Home show to offer home construction discussion

Whether building from scratch or adding on, house construction is no small task.

As part of the Central Nebraska Home Show in Grand Island, a panel of area experts on all things dealing with house building will offer their expertise. The panel discussion is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.

Butch Moural, a mortgage lender with First National Bank; Chris Meister, a residential designer with Mead Lumber; Craig Lewis, Building Department director for the city of Grand Island and Amos Anson, a contractor and developer, will offer tips and share answers about building a house from planning to completion. This includes the availability of loans for residential construction projects, what a contractor’s role entails and zoning considerations.

Dana Jelinek, program and outreach manager for Grand Island Tourism and a member of the Central Nebraska Home Builders board, will moderate the discussion.

“This is the first time we’ve offered this seminar and I am really excited we are providing this educational tool, especially with the level of expertise these panelists have,” Jelinek said.