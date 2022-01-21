 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home show to offer home construction discussion
0 Comments
top story

Home show to offer home construction discussion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Whether building from scratch or adding on, house construction is no small task.

As part of the Central Nebraska Home Show in Grand Island, a panel of area experts on all things dealing with house building will offer their expertise. The panel discussion is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.

Butch Moural, a mortgage lender with First National Bank; Chris Meister, a residential designer with Mead Lumber; Craig Lewis, Building Department director for the city of Grand Island and Amos Anson, a contractor and developer, will offer tips and share answers about building a house from planning to completion. This includes the availability of loans for residential construction projects, what a contractor’s role entails and zoning considerations.

Dana Jelinek, program and outreach manager for Grand Island Tourism and a member of the Central Nebraska Home Builders board, will moderate the discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This is the first time we’ve offered this seminar and I am really excited we are providing this educational tool, especially with the level of expertise these panelists have,” Jelinek said.

He said there are many factors to be considered when building a house – some often overlooked.

“I think it will be extremely helpful information for anyone looking to build, add on or remodel,” Jelinek said. “There are so many things people don’t realize when entering the process, we’d really like to help save people energy, time and money by giving them some basic knowledge.”

The panel discussion is free to attend with the $5 admission to the Central Nebraska Home Show.

jessica.votipka@indpendent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts