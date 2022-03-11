Home where your heart tells you it is

Being away from what you’ve always called home can be one of the most difficult and stressful things you could ever do.

It also can be thrilling and exciting for a lot of people, but usually it takes time for most to adjust.

Moving means getting out of your comfort zone, making adjustments, and leaving people that you care about behind.

Although you can make new friends, leaving behind everything you’ve ever known can be challenging.

People can feel left out and feel like they don’t belong.

I talked to Alexandra Tchernaya, a foreign exchange student, and got to hear about the difficulties she faced when she came to America from Belarus, Russia, for the first time.

She said that it was difficult to adjust to her new life here because she didn’t have many friends, but that joining different activities in school helped her.

“Although I miss home, I wouldn’t change a thing because of the people I’ve met and the things I’ve gotten to experience here,” she said.

She said that she would do it all over again if she could because she got to have opportunities that she couldn’t have in Russia.

“Things in America and in my country are different,” she said, “In Russia, you feel judged for doing what you love, but here most people accept you.”

Having opportunities like freedom of expression and free schooling was something that I’ve always taken for granted and didn’t think about.

Many people have had to sacrifice a lot to get to where they are today.

My parents, for example, are people that I’ve always looked up to because they decided to leave behind everyone and everything they loved for us.

“Your father and I came to America to give you and your siblings a chance that we never got to have,” my mother always told me when I was little.

She said that staying in Mexico wouldn’t give us the same opportunities to grow and to experience new things that being in America would.

My parents came to the United States when they were both very young and went to a school in California where they had to learn how to speak English from scratch.

My father worked in construction right out of high school and my mother helped by cleaning rooms and babysitting to support our family.

It was difficult for both of them because they didn’t know English fluently and everything around them was different than how it was in Mexico.

“I would say that learning English was the hardest thing for us to do,” my mother said, “It was something that we needed to learn because everyone spoke it, but it took a long time.”

They worked hard to build a new life here and have continued to remind me everyday that we need to take the opportunities presented to us because we might never have the same opportunity again.

My parents always told us that home wasn’t just a place, but also the people you choose to surround yourself with.

“Wherever we end up going, it will always feel like home because we have each other,” they told us.

We ended up moving to Grand Island when I turned four and looking back on it, I don’t really remember living in California. All I remember is being happy surrounded by the people I loved most.

I’ve always had the dream of traveling around the world to see new cultures and learn new languages, but I don’t think I’ll ever move somewhere else permanently.

Grand Island always has been home to me because my family is here and because I know that if I ever need anything they will always be here for me.

It’s where I spent most of my childhood and where I see myself growing old.

Traveling always will be something that I want to do, but knowing that I have a home that I can come back to is amazing. Walking through my house after a long trip and seeing my bed is one of the best feelings I could ever have.

Moving isn’t always easy, but I think that home is really where your heart tells you it is.

If you haven’t found the place or people that make your heart feel full, then I think exploring new places is a good idea.

For me home will always be here, in this community with my family and friends. It will always be home to me no matter where I go or what I decide to do in the future.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.