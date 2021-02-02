Homeless people found shelter from last week’s storm

A group of local organizations took a count of homeless people last Tuesday night, when snow was piled high and the weather was cold, “and we did not find any people that were unsheltered,” said Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor.
It was “quite the storm,” Mayfield said. “But I think between our shelter and Salvation Army, we were able to keep people warm and safe.”
The count, taken every January, is required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Doing the count, in addition to Hope Harbor, were the Salvation Army, the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Crossroads Mission Avenue has seen an increase in numbers during the last week and a half, said Daniel Buller, executive director of the Crossroads locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
The number has increased in Grand Island, Buller said. He doesn’t know if the increase is due to cold weather or people needing a place to live.
Crossroads is currently housing 29 men at its two Grand Island locations. Twenty-four are at 1910 W. Ninth St., and five are at the transitional living facility on South Locust Street. That number is more than Crossroads was serving in Grand Island a year ago, Buller said.
Deny Cacy, men’s shelter manager at the Grand Island Salvation Army, said during the storm “we saw a little bit of an influx, but nothing substantial.”
But five or six people spent most of the week with the Salvation Army, Cacy said. That number has been fairly consistent during the last month or so.
The men’s shelter is the only place people may stay overnight at the Salvation Army.
In addition to normal concerns, the Salvation Army takes measures to keep its clients safe from COVID-19, Cacy said.
The Grand Island Police Department sometimes helps homeless people find shelter.
“If we contact a homeless person, particularly when it’s cold, we do our level best to find them someplace to go to make them safe,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
Officers will check with the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Crossroads to see if they have any vacancies.
Occasionally, police will take homeless people to the Hall County Jail to shelter them from the elements.
Under a statute known as civil protective custody, police are able to take people somewhere if they have nowhere to go, if safety is an issue and if they’re intoxicated.
If homeless people are adults, not intoxicated and not violating the law, “We can’t necessarily make someone go someplace. But obviously we check the local shelters and do what we can to keep them as safe as possible,” Duering said.
The civil protective custody statute normally comes into play when individuals are intoxicated to the point where police aren’t sure they have the mental capacity to make a proper decision for themselves.
Police don’t force people to go somewhere very often. “Removing someone’s civil liberties, no matter what their status in life, is kind of a big deal,” Duering said.
In 2020, Grand Island police used the civil protective custody measure about 11 times, he said. It’s probably used more often in the winter.
“But we’ll do it all year long if we really think someone is intoxicated to the point where they’re at risk,” Duering said.
Almost none of the local shelters will take people if they’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he said.
“But even then, somebody can be homeless and drinking and normally not meet the conditions for a CPC, so we just do what we can to kind of keep everybody safe,” Duering said.
To use the civil protective custody measure, police have to believe something bad would happen to people pretty quickly “if we don’t take them and put them in jail overnight,” he said.
For instance, a man might be laying in the middle of a busy street in the dark.
Taking people to jail is “more of a last-ditch effort. It’s not something that we do very routinely,” Duering said.
Police also might seek medical treatment for an individual.
Right now, during the pandemic, officers have to be cognizant of what people the jail is taking. On top of that, police have to be aware of “the burden on the taxpayers,” Duering said. “We can’t turn the jail into a homeless shelter. That’s not what its designated purpose is.”
But the statute does give police the option to jail people for their own good under extreme circumstances, he said. “Normally, they’re let loose the following morning.”