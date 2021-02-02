Homeless people found shelter from last week’s storm

Deny Cacy, men’s shelter manager at the Grand Island Salvation Army, said during the storm “we saw a little bit of an influx, but nothing substantial.”

But five or six people spent most of the week with the Salvation Army, Cacy said. That number has been fairly consistent during the last month or so.

The men’s shelter is the only place people may stay overnight at the Salvation Army.

In addition to normal concerns, the Salvation Army takes measures to keep its clients safe from COVID-19, Cacy said.

The Grand Island Police Department sometimes helps homeless people find shelter.

“If we contact a homeless person, particularly when it’s cold, we do our level best to find them someplace to go to make them safe,” said Capt. Jim Duering.

Officers will check with the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Crossroads to see if they have any vacancies.

Occasionally, police will take homeless people to the Hall County Jail to shelter them from the elements.

Under a statute known as civil protective custody, police are able to take people somewhere if they have nowhere to go, if safety is an issue and if they’re intoxicated.