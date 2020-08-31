HomeNE Learning Network receives NAHTF funds

Recipients of 2020 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars were announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 12.
South Central Economic Development District was a beneficiary and has been awarded NAHTF Technical Assistance funding by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The funds will be utilized in the continued growth of the HomeNE Statewide Learning Network.
HomeNE is a network of individuals and communities across Nebraska with a shared interest in assessing and addressing housing issues in rural communities. Through a series of monthly webinars and semi-annual in-person events called Gatherings, participants can learn from the successes and struggles of others, take away new ideas or see things through a new lens, find motivation and inspiration to be pro-active in their communities, and be inspired. SCEDD, which serves a 13-county region in Central and South Central Nebraska, serves as the lead agent for HomeNE.
“We appreciate the confidence that the Nebraska Department of Economic Development has placed in the HomeNE Learning Network with this investment of funds,” SCEDD Executive Director Sharon Hueftle said. “Rural Nebraska faces many housing shortages and challenges and we look forward to utilizing these dollars to bring about community housing solutions across the state.”
For more information about the HomeNE Learning Network, contact SCEDD at 308-455-4770, or visit https://scedd.us/homene/.
A list of past webinars is also available for viewing on the website.
