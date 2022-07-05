Homes in Hall, Merrick counties damaged in Monday tornado

A Fourth of July tornado roared through a stretch of Hall and Merrick counties for 19 minutes early Monday morning, reaching a peak speed of 110 mph.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, but six to eight homes were damaged in eastern Hall County and southwest Merrick County, according meteorologist Jordan Thies of the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The tornado touched down at 12:51 a.m. four miles south of Grand Island and continued until 1:10 a.m. 4.8 miles southwest of Chapman.

So it was “just shy of 20 minutes on the ground,” Thies said.

The tornado developed just south of Grand Island, in the area of South Locust Street between Wildwood and Schimmer drives, Thies said.

It moved northeast, crossing Highway 34 just northwest of the Platte River and continued northeast toward Chapman, “but never actually got to Chapman,” he said.

Thies believes Merrick received a little more damage than Hall County.

The tornado was assigned an E-F rating of 1 on a scale of 0 to 5. E-F 1 tornadoes go up to 112 mph, so this one was about as high as it can go in the EF-1 rating without crossing into EF-2, he said.

Two of the homes damaged belong to Tim and Sue Schimmer and Brandi Bosselman.

The Schimmer home is at the intersection of Stuhr Road and Schimmer Drive, a mile south of Highway 34. The Bosselman home is west of that property, at 963 E. Schimmer Drive.

The tornado leveled the Schimmers’ garage, damaged the roof of the home and wrecked the family’s utility trailer.

In addition to tearing pieces off the roof, the heavy wind broke a couple of windows and removed some shingles. Parts of the garage and home came to rest in the nearby cornfields.

The couple’s big Durango camper was also pushed onto its side. Family members were repairing some of the damage Monday afternoon.

The Schimmers didn’t have any warning. Their phones went off four or five minutes “after it hit here,” Schimmer said.

Tim and Sue Schimmer were the only ones home at the time.

They’ve lived in their home for eight years, but Tim has lived in the area his whole life. Stephanie Brown, one of the Schimmers’ two children, said she was just grateful that everyone was still alive.

Tim Schimmer went through the 1980 tornadoes.

“That was a lot worse than this one,” he said. “We had 500 head of hogs and 150 head of cattle at that time. That was a real mess.”

Most of the livestock was lost.

Cleaning up after the 1980 tornadoes “took days and days and days and days,” Schimmer said.

“So this is second time around for us. Not near as bad this time,” he said.

Brandi Bosselman was grateful her three horses and five cats survived the tornado.

But the big wind knocked “probably 90% of our trees down,” she said. Some of those trees were 100 years old. Until Monday, the area behind her house looked like a forest, she said. The tornado also smashed all of windows in the house.

It was strange because all of the windows blew in, rather than out, she said.

She woke up when she heard the window wind up, followed by “the suction. And all the windows broke at the same time,” she said.

She went upstairs to get her daughter, Katie.

To get her, she had to open a door. “The suction was so great inside the house I couldn’t get the door open.”

They didn’t hear the sirens and their phones didn’t go off before the tornado hit.

Bosselman and her daughter went to a storm shelter in the garage. That’s when their phones went off.

Bosselman was 12 at the time of the 1980 tornadoes.

On Monday afternoon, more than a dozen people were helping to clean up the property.