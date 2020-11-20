Hometown Strong: JBS continues to hand out big checks — in more ways than one

Ireland said he has seen firsthand the work done by the Literacy Council. He noted that the council serves 695 people from 35 countries.

“I think the work they do is absolutely crucial, and it’s important that we help give them a base to be sustainable for the future,” he said.

The services provided by the Literacy Council are key “to helping them grow and learn,” Ireland said, “and it’s important for us to be a part of the expansion and growth of literacy councils so we can provide for the betterment of our employees for the future.”

He pointed out that the Literacy Council has benefited from “some key community partnerships.” Some good people in Grand Island “have worked very hard” to put support services together, including medical, physical and mental support “for people to be able to improve their lives.”

People should be “proud of our community,” Ireland said. “Even despite the pandemic and the challenges it brings, we’re still making progress in Grand Island. I definitely feel that we have a lot of great support in our community. So thanks to everyone for that.”

The Literacy Council has been in its new location, at 115 W. Charles St., since August.

How will the organization use the money?