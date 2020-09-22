 Skip to main content
Homicide ruled out in Aug. 4 death of Grand Island man
  • Updated
Officials have ruled out foul play in the Aug. 4 death of Devlin Kenney, whose body was found in a yard at 14th Street and Kimball Avenue.

“We are no longer working the case as a homicide,” Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Monday.

Kenney, 37, had a wound to his head and was lying facedown. His body was in the side yard of the house at 303 E. 14th St. Kenney did not live in the home, which faces onto East 14th Street.

Klein, who has read the autopsy report, did not want to elaborate until he knows the Kenney family has been contacted.

“I don’t see this as a homicide case,” he said. He would not indicate if Kenney’s death was accidental.

The body was found shortly after 7 a.m. Aug. 4. At the time, police said he probably was dead within an hour or two of its discovery.

Because there was so much blood at the scene, police were confident that Kenney died at that location, Capt. Dean Elliott said at the time.

