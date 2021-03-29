Honoring a Friend: Story of a Sudanese immigrant teaches the importance of being an American

She said when Khadija became a citizen, she felt she was no longer an immigrant or a refuge or a permanent resident, but she was an American.

“That really helps people to take ownership of where they are,” Griess said. “It helps increase security in life.”

She said the Daim Fund assists with the fees related to the citizenship application. The application has a fee of $725.

“That is a lot of money for a lot of individuals, especially when you have a family of four or a family of six,” Griess said. “That adds up really quickly. We wanted that financial barrier to be removed for individuals who needed that assistance so people can do all that they can to study English, learn civics and do everything they need for the examine. But, if they didn’t have the money for that application, it was keeping people from getting their citizenship.”

Fund became a reality

With the help of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Griess said they were able to make the Daim Fund a reality.

“They embraced it and encouraged it and helped us work it through,” she said. “We drew in the Multicultural Coalition as a partner. They were so invested in Khadija’s story as well.”